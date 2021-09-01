NETIZEN | Outraged and appalled at poor transport conditions for migrant workers

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Some netizens are absolutely appalled at the working conditions that some migrant workers in Singapore are subjected to.

Several photographs of migrant workers being transported to their workplaces during the middle of thunderstorms have been circulating on several social media sites.

A Facebook group known as “Wake Up, Singapore” posted an image of a lorry. From the photograph, it appeared to be raining, and a red umbrella could be seen hanging slightly out of the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Wake Up, Singapore commented on the photograph, pointing out the conditions under which migrant workers are being transported.

“Please see this image. This was how our migrant workers are being transported to their workplaces in the middle of the thunderstorm. This is absolutely inhumane!” the group wrote in its post.

Meanwhile, on Reddit, another post put up a similar picture depicting a man who had to brave the rain while in the back of a truck without proper or adequate shelter. He was wrapped in a meagre white sheet without much else to protect him from the weather.

- Advertisement -

A netizen took the chance to urge everyone to be compassionate to migrant workers since their skills are greatly needed in Singapore.

The netizen also shared that doing good deeds like buying canned drinks for migrant workers can brighten up their day and let them know that their work and efforts in Singapore are greatly appreciated.

A few other netizens urged everyone who had the time to write in to their MPs to enact change and improve working and transport conditions for migrant workers in Singapore.

- Advertisement -

However, a few other netizens pointed out that change might not come too easily, since there might be large costs involved in improving transport conditions for migrant workers that might be passed on to Singaporean citizens.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg