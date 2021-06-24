Home News Netizens lament gas price hikes across gas station brands

Netizens lament gas price hikes across gas station brands

One netizen said this course of action could be to motivate more drivers to invest in electric vehicles instead.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Author

Zi Xuan You

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen commented on the increase in petrol prices at various gas stations in Singapore.

He uploaded a post to a Facebook group called “Complaint Singapore”. In the post, the netizen included a screenshot that captured the petrol prices of different petrol grades on 22 Jun 2021 that were available at various gas station brands in Singapore.

The screenshot included the prices of petrol from four different gas station brands: Shell, Caltex, SPC, and Esso. For the most part, the four brands offer the same petrol grades: 92-Octane, 95-Octane, 98-Octane, and Diesel.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

- Advertisement -

The prices of all the different petrol grades across the various brands were marked up by S$0.03.

 In his post, the netizen attributed the increase in gas prices to the poor market conditions at the moment, saying “Guess the next few days others petroleum also start increasingly whereby market so bad.”

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their views on the issue of increased gas prices.

- Advertisement -

Some questioned why petrol prices remained so high despite the plummeting of global oil prices that took place last year.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A few other netizens debated the cause of the increase. Some chalked it down to increases in tax while some others, like the original poster, attributed it to market conditions instead.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

- Advertisement -

 

A netizen thought that this course of action could be to motivate more drivers to invest in electric vehicles instead of traditional ones that run on fuel.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

 

Some others felt that it would be more feasible to travel about using public transport instead of private vehicles, at least with regards to one’s finances.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Recently, another netizen also took to Facebook to speak up about increases in petrol prices. Lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean also questioned while petrol duties could be imposed overnight while cleaners were told to wait until July 2023 for an increase in their salaries.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG.

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“Are you a police? Or police dog?” Man asks fellow train passenger who reminded him to wear mask properly

Singapore — A man’s rude behavior on the train was caught on video recently wherein he asked a fellow passenger who had requested him to put his mask on properly, "Are you a police? Or police dog?” The video was posted on...
View Post
Featured News

Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore-- Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18. Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will...
View Post
Featured News

‘Anti-masker’ in MRT says S’pore should let him go because he wants to leave

Singapore – A 39-year-old British expatriate arrested for refusing to wear a face mask while in the MRT told The Daily Mail that he should not have to go to court and be released because he wants to leave the country. The...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent