Netizens lament gas price hikes across gas station brands

Singapore — A netizen commented on the increase in petrol prices at various gas stations in Singapore.

He uploaded a post to a Facebook group called “Complaint Singapore”. In the post, the netizen included a screenshot that captured the petrol prices of different petrol grades on 22 Jun 2021 that were available at various gas station brands in Singapore.

The screenshot included the prices of petrol from four different gas station brands: Shell, Caltex, SPC, and Esso. For the most part, the four brands offer the same petrol grades: 92-Octane, 95-Octane, 98-Octane, and Diesel.

The prices of all the different petrol grades across the various brands were marked up by S$0.03.

In his post, the netizen attributed the increase in gas prices to the poor market conditions at the moment, saying “Guess the next few days others petroleum also start increasingly whereby market so bad.”

Other netizens took to the comments section to share their views on the issue of increased gas prices.

Some questioned why petrol prices remained so high despite the plummeting of global oil prices that took place last year.

A few other netizens debated the cause of the increase. Some chalked it down to increases in tax while some others, like the original poster, attributed it to market conditions instead.

A netizen thought that this course of action could be to motivate more drivers to invest in electric vehicles instead of traditional ones that run on fuel.

Some others felt that it would be more feasible to travel about using public transport instead of private vehicles, at least with regards to one’s finances.

Recently, another netizen also took to Facebook to speak up about increases in petrol prices. Lawyer and opposition leader Lim Tean also questioned while petrol duties could be imposed overnight while cleaners were told to wait until July 2023 for an increase in their salaries.

