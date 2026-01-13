Netizens joke that man who paid bar S$234 bill after Jan 3 drink & dash chose ‘PayLater’ option

SINGAPORE: On the evening of Jan 3, a man went to a bar in Tai Seng and left before paying his S$234 bill. His drink-and-dash move made the news.

The owner of Enjoy Bar at 1 Irving Place, a Mr Guowei, told Mothership that the man, who said his name was Desmond, spent his time at the bar drinking with a man he did not know, ordering beers and a ladies’ drink, and, as he placed his last order as the bar was winding down for the night, said he needed to go to the bathroom.

Desmond, however, did not return, and when the bar staff checked on him, he wasn’t in the toilet.

Although the other man offered to pay for Desmond’s bill, Mr Guowei refused, and added that a police report would not be lodged, but that they wanted to warn other establishments about Desmond.

He also said that because Enjoy Bar has just opened, it was disappointing “that we chose to trust patrons but were unfairly treated.”

Reports about the drink-and-dash incident included photos of Desmond, although his face was blurred.

However, on Jan 10 (Saturday), Shin Min Daily News reported that Desmond actually apologised and settled his Enjoy Bar bill via bank transfer.

The report added that it was his plan all along to do so “after a few days” and quoted the manager of the bar as saying, “We always put our customers’ interests first and believe there are still good people in the world.”

What netizens are saying

When the original story came out, Desmond was roundly condemned by netizens who dropped comments on Mothership’s story.

“No money, don’t come to pub and drink, lah. I feel ashamed for you,” wrote one.

With the update saying that Desmond has already paid his bill, some netizens commended him for making things right, while others were not so easily forgiving.

“Good move to pay back… otherwise u will be condemned for just that S$234,” a Facebook user wrote, although they added a warning. “Don’t repeat the same mistake again… nobody will forgive twice.”

“It’s understandable that he was tipsy, but glad that he returned the money,” added another.

Others, however, expressed suspicion.

“Planned to pay back in a few days???????? Is it because being caught on CCTV?” a commenter asked.

“Intended to pay? Why didn’t you go up to the counter and be upfront with it? At least, the boss might have granted you an IOU,” another wrote.

A commenter added, “He was only sorry he got caught!”

Others made fun of Desmond’s move, writing that he decided to PayLater instead of PayNow.

“PayNow or PayLater. He chose the latter option,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Paynow? U mean PayLater,” another agreed.

However, a commenter joked that “If he never gets caught on camera, he will pay using NeverPay.” /TISG

