Netizens divided over ‘Karen’ who accused an uncle of opening bottle & sniffing contents in grocery

A woman accused a man of opening a bottle in order to smell a product in a grocery store, which led to both parties getting upset, to the point of threats to call the police and a lawyer was made.

A video of the incident was posted on the Singapore Incidents page, although netizens are divided about whether the woman was right in what she did, or not.

It begins with a question, “Maybe she’s just doing her job and maybe he did open the product.”

The answer: “With all due respect the story goes like this. MY father took up the product but it was already unsealed and apparently, the cap dropped off. Then the lady comes to tell us off that he was smelling the product and my father was tilted af and ask her who tf was she. She then called management and the problem escalated with her calling my father uncivilized and ‘animal.’”

In the rest of the video, the manager and store staff can be seen calmly and patiently talking to the uncle and the woman, who was referred to in the post as a “Karen,” which is code for a (usually meddlesome and middle-aged) obnoxious, angry, entitled woman who tends to call the manager or authorities, and also police other people’s behaviours when things don’t go their way.

The so-called “Karen” in this case is not a store employee, but a fellow shopper.

A question arose about whether the product the man was accused of sniffing should be paid for, and another woman can be heard on the video saying, “We will not pay, we will call the police.”

But at the end of the video, the woman who complained can be seen very firmly saying, “That is not right. There is no argument… Go talk to a lawyer”.

Now, the exact circumstances and context of the incident are not clear, which some netizens expressed their frustration over.

However, some netizens have already weighed in on the matter.

One even told a horror story of an opened product that they bought.

Others found themselves firmly in “Karen’s” corner, saying she did not deserve to be called as such.

Some questioned the poster.

