Netizens concerned over Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane

Singapore – Members from the online community have expressed their concern regarding the reciprocal green lane (RGL) for essential business and official travel being set up between Singapore and Indonesia given the steady increase of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Monday (Oct 12) that applications for the RGL will commence on Oct 26, with travel beginning soon after. Indonesian citizens and Singapore citizens and residents are eligible for the cross-border travel between the two countries.

Travellers are required to follow Covid-19 safety measures and abide by public health precautions imposed by both countries. This includes getting a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test before departure and after arrival from mutually recognised health institutions, according to a channelnewsasia.com report.

More details on the RGL procedures, requirements and protocols will be announced “in due course,” said MFA.

Meanwhile, members from the online community expressed their concern on the plan due to the possibility of an increase in Covid-19 imported cases in Singapore. “Allowing a country with high Covid cases to come in is a big mistake,” commented Facebook user Colin Lim.

Others feared a second wave of infections and urged the government to “reject such plans.”

“If any of our Singaporeans got (sic) infected even though with safety precautions, who is going to bear the medical (costs) and medical (institutions) in Indonesia already cannot control their local infections,” said Facebook user Darry Kua.

Many asked to spare a thought for Singapore’s overworked healthcare workers.

On Sunday (Oct 11), 4,497 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were reported by Indonesia’s Health Ministry, bringing the total number of infections to 333,449. The report included 79 reported deaths, increasing the death toll to 11,844. Statistics show the number of cases in Indonesia has risen erratically since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Still, some agreed that “business and economic activities needed to start to revive the economy and safeguard jobs,” as highlighted by a netizen’s comment. “I believe Singapore government has put in strict measure (sic) and it will boost Singapore back to normal when it proves (sic) to work,” added Facebook user Glen Tew.

