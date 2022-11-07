Netizens worried about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s health

- Advertisement -

BLINKs (fans of BLACKPINK) has been showing concerns over Jisoo after a photo of her showing a visible bump on her neck circulated online. In the photo, a coin-sized lump can be seen on the right side of her neck.

Apparently, this is not the first time it was spotted. BLINKs claim that it gets smaller when BLACKPINK is resting but gets bigger when they are busy. It was suggested that it could be swelling in the lymph node.

The group is currently touring in America where it will have 14 concerts in seven cities in total before flying to Europe for 10 shows in seven cities. In related news, there have been videos of the members dancing out of sync.

Jennie is seen forgetting part of the choreography and not putting enough effort in some moves.

BLACKPINK’s label, YG Entertainment has officially responded to the growing concerns over BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s health.

As the photo began gaining more attention online, YG Entertainment made a statement on November 4 reassuring fans that Jisoo was fine.

“Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well,” said the agency, “and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

The quartet will also be in Malaysia on March 4, 2023 to perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as part of the Asian leg of its tour.

Tickets to that concert are scheduled to go on sale from Nov 15 to 17 via www.golive-asia.com or the GoLive Ticketing App.

Visit www.livenation.my for more details.

BLACKPINK is a four-member girl group from South Korea. It consists of members Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. They are one of the most popular K-pop stars internationally. They debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured “Whistle” and “Boombayah”, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

