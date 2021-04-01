Netizens compare the hobbies of Lee Kuan Yew’s daughters-in-law

- Advertisement -

Singapore — After Mr Lee Hsien Yang shared that his wife Lee Suet Fern had taken up dressmaking, netizens took to social media to compare the hobbies of the two daughters-in-law of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

In a post on popular Facebook page ‘All Singapore Stuff’, netizens expressed their amusement at the difference in the “Things Mrs Lees do in their free time”.

Mrs Lee Suet Fern is the wife of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, and Mdm Ho Ching is the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

While Mrs Lee SF is known for her handmade quilts, masks and now even dresses, Mdm Ho is known for being very active on social media.

There are days when Mdm Ho publishes as many as 200 Facebook posts (as some netizens seem to have counted).

And she isn’t about to slow down, she said, when someone asked her to post less.

In a Facebook post in April last year, Mdm Ho shared that she received the following comment: “Hey, hc, these folks who don’t allow people to post contrarian views on their sites? They think yours truly shouldn’t post so much on FB bcos:

a) yours truly is married to abc;

b) yours is ceo of xyz”

To this, she responded: “Oh wow!

I couldn’t help but be so tickled.

Wow!

Folks who blocked others from posting contrarians views on their sites, while they try to mouth the slogan of free speech – they now want to deprive yours truly from posting on my own FB page?

Awwww …. that’s pretty rich, don’t you think?

Heehee heehee heeheehee!”

Netizens juxtaposed the sometimes “contrarian” viewpoints Mdm Ho shared on her page with the handicrafts of Mrs Lee.

While one is arty-crafty, the other is a prolific poster.

As Mdm Ho explained, she “Was born a maverick – coming feet first instead of head first – so i guess irreverence is in my blood …” /TISGFollow us on Social Media

