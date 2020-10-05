Netizens comment on how S’pore police are ‘so gentle’ when handling intoxicated individuals

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A rather entertaining video of a presumably intoxicated man at a coffee shop surrounded by four police officers trying to get him to cooperate is circulating online. Netizens have pointed out that the public “should be glad our police are so gentle,” as the same treatment can’t be expected in other countries.

On Friday (Oct 2), a Facebook user shared a video in Complaint Singapore’s page of a what looked like an intoxicated man surrounded by Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers trying to get him to cooperate. The 29-second video showed the man in a pink shirt and black pants that were pulled down a tad too low, repeatedly avoiding the hold of an officer.

At one point in the footage, it appears as if the man wanted to get a pack of cigarettes on the nearby table. However, he was unable to do so as the four officers succeeded in escorting him out of the area.

Members from the online community highlighted in their comments that the officers handled the situation “gently” and the same wouldn’t happen in other countries such as the United States or Hongkong. “We should be glad that our police are so gentle,” commented Facebook user Chew JC. He mentioned how if a similar situation happened in another country such as the US, it would likely result in the man being pinned to the ground with a gun aimed at his head.

Facebook user Sean Yee agreed with the sentiment and noted that the incident might not have been serious enough to warrant an arrest. “Probably just noisy or drunk, pull them away, send them home.”

Meanwhile, a few netizens commented that it was a “bad idea” for coffee shops to sell alcoholic beverages as intoxicated customers could disrupt other diners or pose risks to public safety.

Watch the video here.