CELEB | Where on earth is Vicki Zhao, and April, her 11-year-old daughter?

Hong Kong — Since being cancelled by China, people have been wondering where Vicki Zhao Wei has gone to.

She is not the only one being missed, as everyone is also curious to know where her 11-year-old daughter April is as well.

As a matter of fact, the Chinese media have been publishing stories with very dramatic headlines claiming that April’s “whereabouts are unknown” as if to say that April has disappeared from the face of the earth.

It was reported that April studies at the Singapore International School in Hong Kong, but her current whereabouts have become a mystery. Vicki has also not mentioned her daughter on social media since the scandal broke.

A netizen who claimed she saw Vicki at the Bordeaux airport in France did not say that the actress was accompanied by a girl as well. It has been speculated that both Vicki and April are in China and that they have not left the country yet.

Vicki hinted on Monday (Aug 29) that she is doing okay in a since-deleted Instagram post, where she wrote that she’s “chatting with mum and dad”. That led many netizens to assume that she’s in Beijing, where her parents live.

On Aug 30, Vicki left netizens puzzled when she changed her Instagram bio to say “Ha Ha Ha”. That cryptic message has been widely discussed online, with many netizens thinking that it’s Vicki’s way of mocking the authorities, though we seriously doubt that she would do that.

Vicki’s names and dramas were removed from Chinese websites last week and any mention of her on social media has also been censored.

Though no official reason was given for the blacklist, netizens think it could be due to either Vicki and her husband’s business dealings and legal woes or a photo of the star donning a dress with a Rising Sun flag design on a shoot in 2001.

Born Mar 12, 1976, Zhao Wei also known as Vicky Zhao or Vicki Zhao, is a Chinese actress, businesswoman, film director, producer and pop singer. She is considered one of the most popular actresses in China and Chinese-speaking regions, and one of the highest-paid actresses. /TISG

