Netizens advise woman how to chase after her $90K she lent to a man she met on dating app

Photo: freepik/kroshka__nastya (for illustration purposes only)

“He treats me like a fool, always committing to pay on a specific date but the repayments never ever comes in,” the woman wrote, adding that she is “sick and tired of chasing him for repayment month after month” and “really need(s) some advice.”

By Anna Maria Romero
Singapore — Many have turned to the NUSWhispers Facebook page to seek advice when they want to remain anonymous.

While most people write about their love life or family problems, on Jan 2, a woman wrote a post asking how she can get back a considerable amount of money borrowed from her by a man.

She “ended up” lending the man, whom she met on an online dating app in 2019 a cool $90,000, and has only been able to get $11,300 back.

His repayments, she added, are always delayed.

Moreover, “He treats me like a fool, always committing to pay on a specific date but the repayments never ever comes in,” the woman wrote, adding that she is “sick and tired of chasing him for repayment month after month” and “really need(s) some advice.”

She then asked for advice if she should do either of the following:

  1. spend $5k to hire a lawyer to sue him (i have an IOU) and the legal costs can escalate to $30k with possibly nothing to recover cause he really seems broke
  2. spend $4k upfront on a licensed debt collector and have them take 20% commission on every dollar repaid

A number of netizens warned her against using a debt collector.

But others said that hiring a debt collector was the better solution.

Some netizens urged her to get legal advice.

“First step is really to hire a PI to find out his actual financial situation,” another told her.

Many netizens warned against lending money, especially to people one barely knows.

Some warned the woman that she has a very slim chance of getting the money back.

