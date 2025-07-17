// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, July 18, 2025
28.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Screenshot from 'Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper'
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

Netizen shares video of maid painting rooftop under scorching sun, sparking outrage among fellow helpers

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A concerned netizen took to social media to share a video of a domestic helper painting the roof of a house under the scorching afternoon sun.

The 23-second clip was posted on Wednesday (Jul 16) in the Facebook group “Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper.”

In the video, the helper is seen wearing just a pink shirt and shorts while standing on a sloped metal roof, using a brush to paint. The sun is visibly harsh, and she appears to be working without any safety equipment.

Photo: Screenshot from ‘Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper’

The caption on the video, written in Filipino, reads: “Anong masasabi nyo d2 guys? Pinapaakyat sa bobong para mamintura tapos tirik na tirik pa ung araw.”

Translation: “What do you guys think of this? She was told to climb up and paint the roof, and the sun was scorching hot too.”

In the post, the netizen added, “Pwede ba yan na tayo ang magpintura? Wala na yan sa #contract natin pero inuutos at pinagawa sa kanya. My God.”

See also  Maid has to pay another month's salary to agency because employer wants to replace her

Translation: “Are we even supposed to be painting? That’s not in our contract, but she was made to do it anyway. My God.”

“This is not a helper’s job.”

At the time of writing, the video has drawn over 10,000 views. In the comments, many domestic helpers urged the netizen to report the incident to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Several pointed out that dangerous tasks like painting rooftops shouldn’t be part of a helper’s job. One wrote, “Should complain to MOM. This is not a helper’s job. If my employer asked me to do this, I wouldn’t agree.”

Another said, “Get the unit number of the house and send the video with the address to MOM if you truly care.”

A third shared their own experience: “This is what my employers made me do at their parents’ house. I was painting under the hot sun from 8am to 5pm. I only rested to eat. That’s why I didn’t renew my contract with them.”

See also  Maid says she feels sad & disappointed her employer will hold 2 months' salary when she goes on home leave next week, asks 'may i know for what reason?'

A fourth commenter added, “It’s better to send [the video] straight to MOM and give the full address. Did MOM say painting is part of a helper’s job? No, right?”

A fifth commented, “Danagerous. No safety. This employer is too much. Abusive employers like this should be reported.”

Where to seek help

Helpers who feel unsafe or mistreated can call the MOM FDW Helpline at 1800 339 5505, or the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) at 1800 2255 233.

Additionally, anyone who wants to report a case or share information can email [email protected] or call 6438 5122.

Read also: ‘Are you single?’: Female jobseeker disturbed by personal questions on marital status during job interview

Hot this week

Uncategorized

Some S’poreans joke that new tower at MBS looks like a dehumidifier or ‘like a 4th person lurking’

SINGAPORE: One of Singapore’s iconic views is about to...
Property

New report says HDB model inspires other governments in the region

SINGAPORE: The 2025 ULI Asia Pacific Home Attainability Index...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

New report says HDB model inspires other governments in the region

SINGAPORE: The 2025 ULI Asia Pacific Home Attainability Index...

Scale AI cuts 200 full-time staff weeks after Meta’s US$14.3B investment and founder Alexandr Wang’s exit

INTERNATIONAL: Just weeks after securing a US$14.3 billion (S$18.39...

Knight Frank: F&B surge in S’pore could hurt profitability, waste resources, and destabilise the retail sector

SINGAPORE: The surge of food and beverage (F&B) outlets...

Will Cathay Cineplexes soon bid its final farewell amid millions in debt?

SINGAPORE: Cathay Cineplexes may soon bid its final farewell,...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

© The Independent Singapore