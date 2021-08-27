Home News Netizen says that it's unfair Grab drivers can cancel trips without repercussions

grab taxi
Photo: Jon Russell via flickr

Zi Xuan You

News
Singapore — A member of the public took to Facebook to speak up about how it is unfair towards passengers when their assigned Grab drivers cancel their trips at the last minute.

The netizen spoke about how the unfairness of the system in a Facebook group known as “Complaint Singapore”.

In her post, she mentioned that she found it unfair that the system tended to favour Grab drivers who cancel their assigned trips at the last minute since they could do so without incurring any .

She shared that her assigned driver had cancelled her trip just 50 metres away from the place where she was supposed to be picked up. She had been waiting around 8 minutes for the vehicle which never arrived and assumed that he decided to do other trips on other platforms which were offering higher fares instead.

Meanwhile, passengers who cancel their trip 5 minutes after being assigned a driver are charged a cancellation fee of SGD 4. Similarly, they can also be charged if they are late to the pick-up point, after which the driver will cancel the ride if they had been waiting more than 5 minutes.

GrabCoach cancellations incur a fee of $10.

Photo: Screengrab from Grab

The netizen noted that when she had to rebook a new trip because of the cancellation on the driver’s part, the fare increased and her wasted as well. She then suggested that Grab should automatically book another ride for passengers who had been cancelled, with the same price.

“The least Grab could do is automatically rebook another ride for us at the same price, yeah?” she wrote at the end of her post.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

A few agreed with the poster, saying that they have had similar experiences too in which their assigned driver cancelled on them.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

