Netizen says school time should start later as ‘they are gonna lose their jobs to CECA and fake degree one day so why pressure them now’

"They are children after all. And our are talking about parents pressuring children when their own staffs starts work at 830am, while kids are nearly 2hrs in schools already. Change the system. Treat kids like kids. Start school at 830am-9am", said the netizen.

Singapore One netizen’s suggestion to the Ministry of Education (MOE) went viral on Wednesday (Jul 28) after two Indian nationals were jailed for submitting false educational qualifications to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in their work pass applications.

In a Facebook post, one Mr Mohamed Ali said that should start later, between 8.30 am to 9 am because “Children should not be forced to wake up at 6 am, change, eat breakfast and rush to school”.

He noted that the Ministry of Education office only opens at 8.30 am, yet schools start as early as 6.30 am to 7 am.

“They are children after all”, he added. Mr Mohamed noted that ministers talk about parents pressuring their children when the staff members themselves “start work at 830am, while kids are nearly 2hrs (sic) in schools already”.

Referring to Indians who come in through the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA), Mr Mohamed wrote: “After all, they are gonna (sic) lose their jobs to CECA and fake degree (sic) one day… So why pressure them now”.

A screenshot of Mr Mohamed’s post was shared on various Facebook groups, with many agreeing with him.

However, there were also others who expressed that schools started early so that parents could send their children to school first before heading to work.

Mr Mohamed noted that he too had three children and was spurred on because of their own experiences. /TISG

