Netizen receives parcel, realizes belatedly that it is a cash-on-delivery scam

Singapore — After receiving a parcel intended for another recipient, a netizen took to Facebook to ask others for advice on how she should proceed.

She wrote about the delivery in a post she uploaded to a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

At the start of her post, she establishes that she received a parcel that did not belong to her family and paid the delivery attendant from Roadbull. Having failed to check the parcel properly, her family assumed that her mother had ordered it since her name and address were printed on the parcel. The netizen says that they had been expecting a parcel from another company and did not check the one they received.

After speaking with her mother, she realized that her mother did not order the item. Her family then realized that a sticker that looked suspicious to them had been stuck onto the parcel. Upon tearing it off, they realized that the parcel was intended for someone else instead.

On Sunday (Aug 1) and Monday (Aug 2), the netizen and her family attempted to contact Roadbull throughout those two days. However, the customer service officer replied that they could not be held responsible for anything after the parcel was delivered.

The netizen remarked that this was irresponsible on Roadbull’s part when the netizen’s family attempted to reach out to them and alert them of a cash-on-delivery (COD) scam that could have been going on.

When the netizen and her family tried to contact the original recipient of the item, they found her suspicious as well. Not only did she fail to clarify the situation, but she also blocked the family’s number.

At the end of her post, the netizen concludes that her family has surmised that it could be a cash-on-delivery scam. She also urges others with similar experiences to offer advice.

Other netizens shared similar incidents that they met and how they dealt with them.

A netizen warned others to be wary of cash-on-delivery orders in general.

Another shared that while they had wanted to open the parcel to check that it was the item they wanted, they were told they had to pay first. Upon opening the parcel, they found that it was not what they had ordered.

Yet another netizen shared an incident in which she narrowly avoided a scam after she checked what the delivery attendant wanted her to pay for.

A netizen pointed out that the Singapore Police Force should start investigating where the money from cash-on-delivery scams go to.

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

