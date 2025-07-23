// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
FB/SPHMediaLtd
BusinessJobs
1 min.Read

Netizen questions if SPH Media staff celebrated for ‘keeping print alive’ were also affected by layoffs

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: A netizen online has questioned whether SPH Media staff recently featured  for “keeping print alive” in the city-state were among those affected by fresh retrenchments announced by SPH Media on Tuesday evening (July 22).

“Not sure whether any of those staff being celebrated earlier on were retrenched by SPH,” the user wrote on r/singapore. Another commenter said, “Ouch… Just one week apart… does not look good.”

On Tuesday, SPH Media chief executive Chan Yeng Kit announced in an internal e-mail that 11 production workers would be laid off. The affected staff had been operating two of the company’s six printing presses, as well as handling newspaper distribution duties, The Straits Times reported.

The cuts follow the decommissioning of two 30-year-old Colorliner printing presses, which the company said had reached the end of their operational lifespan. These were made by Manroland Goss Web Systems and were first used in 1996.

Printing operations are being shifted to the four remaining Commander presses from Koenig & Bauer, which were deployed in 2003. These newer machines can print up to 56 broadsheet colour pages and produce up to 72,000 copies per hour.

See also  Employee claims boss wants to deduct his salary over lateness without proof or proper records

An SPH Media spokeswoman told The Straits Times that the changes allow the company to “maintain quality printing operations and improve process efficiency.”

“Regrettably, the changes have also resulted in redundancies across 11 job roles in SPH Media’s production division,” she added.

She also noted that the company explored redeployment opportunities but found no suitable placements for the affected workers.

Just last week, The Straits Times featured several decades-long serving staff behind what’s “keeping print alive” in Singapore.

The featured employees included 60-year-old Abdul Razak, who joined the pre-press team over three decades ago and now works as a senior pre-press specialist; 56-year-old production manager Sumithy Kamalakaran; 64-year-old senior production manager Phua Kia Wah; 63-year-old assistant production manager Suhaimi Hamzah; and 55-year-old printing line chief Low Kok Siong, among others. /TISG

Read also: SPH Media lays off 34 tech staff after reportedly claiming “no such exercise” days earlier—The Edge Singapore reports

See also  Singapore Civil Servants to Receive Mid-Year Bonus and One-Off Payment; Reflects Slower GDP Growth Amid Economic Uncertainties

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Maid says, ‘My employer wants me to wake up early and work on time, but she never lets me sleep on time’

SINGAPORE: One foreign domestic helper took to Facebook to...

21-year-old arrested and charged for molesting 12-year-old on board MRT train

A 21-year-old man was charged in court today (July...

Singapore passport remains world’s most powerful in July 2025 ranking

SINGAPORE: Singapore has once again topped the global passport...

Man caught smuggling over 2,500 red-eared slider turtles from SG to Bengaluru

SINGAPORE: A man was apprehended at the Kempegowda International...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore