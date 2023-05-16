Netizen posts photos of damaged ceiling and doors at new BTO at West Coast

SINGAPORE: A netizen took to social media with photos of a ceiling on the 22nd storey of a brand-new BTO whose paint had already fallen off. He also added pictures of doors that appeared to be damaged as well.

“The quality of workmanship in the new hdb bto is really lousy ceiling is falling off doors are falling apart,” wrote Jason Elijah Magasen, who added the hashtags #hdb #WestCoasttownCouncil” on his post on the Complaint Singaporer Facebook page on Saturday (May 13).

Mr Magasen posted three photos of an area outside the lift door of the 22nd storey of a building, which looks very new indeed.

There is a sizable spot on the ceiling over the lift doors where the paint has fallen and bare cement appears to be seen.

On the floor in front and to the right of the lift are the pieces of paint that fell.

The two other photos that Mr Magasen posted show the lower parts of door frames that looked scuffed and scratched.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Magasen to inquire about the exact location of the BTO as well as to determine if repairs have been carried out.

TISG has also contacted the West Coast GRC Town Council for further comment.

Netizens on Mr Magasen’s post, however, expressed concerns over the damage seen in the photos.

