Netizen orders groceries from RedMart, doorstep delivery blocks her door

Singapore — A netizen complained on social media after her groceries were delivered right at her doorstep. For the doorstep delivery blocked her door! She found it difficult to step out of her home, her front gate blocked by big, heavy cartons.

She put up a post on the Facebook page Complaint Singapore after receiving a delivery she ordered on RedMart. RedMart, acquired by Lazada, is an online grocery store that offers a wide range of products.

The netizen posted two photos along with the caption shown below.

In the pictures, it can be seen that the delivery consisted of four large cartons containing bottled water and two more plastic bags placed atop the cartons. These were deposited right outside the door.

The netizen could only push the door ajar because of the heavy weight of the cartons stacked against it outside.

A few netizens remarked in the comments section that they felt that the deliveryman was a little unwise in the placement of the goods.

While some netizens commented that the deliveryman did not think the situation through, some others speculated that it might have been done on purpose.

Yet some others thought that the deliveryman had a reason for placing the items in such an inconvenient location and offered possible theories for that. /TISG

