Netizen grows frustrated at Singpost, calls its tracking system flawed, and claims to be scammed by a buyer

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A member of the public claims that she was scammed by a buyer from the USA after shipping out the ordered items via Singapore Post.

She put up a post detailing the incident in a Facebook group named “Complaint Singapore“.

According to the netizen, the buyer purchased several items from her, which she had shipped out using Singapore Post. SingPost later investigated the case and noted that the items have been delivered.

The buyer filed a PayPal claim against the netizen and was refunded the money while also having received the product.

- Advertisement -

As such, the netizen alleges that the buyer took advantage of SingPost’s flawed tracking system. She adds that SingPost does not update the tracking once the shipped item reaches the US. The latest status of the item is recorded as “arrival at destination country (US)”.

In her post, the netizen also reveals that PayPal said that the tracking provided by her was insufficient, leading them to conclude that the netizen never sent out the item at all.

During this incident, the netizen felt frustrated for several reasons.

The buyer was lying about not having received the item. If the item was indeed unable to be delivered to the buyer’s residence, it would have been returned to the netizen who lives in Singapore. However, the netizen says that she has not received anything back. SingPost’s tracking system has a great limitation. In this case, they simply updated that the item reached the destination country, but did not indicate if the item had been delivered or not. The netizen feels that it was a waste of $3.60 she paid to track the parcel. Throughout her conversations with SingPost, she felt that the response was slow on their end. She also thought that they did not read the contents of her emails properly and only gave her template replies. Having used Qoo10’s international delivery option before, which makes use of SingPost’s services as well, the netizen mentioned that she could see when the product has been delivered. Previous experience with Qoo10 demonstrated that SingPost could update the tracking system if they wanted to, but did not bother to do so in this case.

- Advertisement -

The netizen labels the incident as a distressing one and shares that their robotic replies only served to frustrate her. While she has successfully transacted with many buyers in the past, it is her first time working with a dishonest buyer, she says.

At the end of her post, she concludes that SingPost’s tracking service is “horrible” and that its customer service was “inefficient”.

However, some netizens noted that it was possible that the buyer truly did not receive the products.

- Advertisement -

You Zi Xuan is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.