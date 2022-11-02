Home News Netizen feels 'frightened' as family admitted to SGH for past 10 days,...

Netizen feels ‘frightened’ as family admitted to SGH for past 10 days, says no reply from doctors, CEO & Health Minister

Photo: Google Screen Grab

The worried netizen also listed down everything that happened from Oct 23 until now. It indeed seems troubling...

By Anna Maria Romero
A netizen took to social media to air their complaint that they have not heard from doctors after a family member was admitted to Singapore General Hospital.

In a comment to their post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov 1), the netizen, who goes by Ang Ger on the platform, said they were “feeling frightened.”

In their post, they wrote that they had spoken to a medical officer as well as an officer from the hospital in the first two days after admission to SGH.

It is unclear how many of Ang Ger’s family have been admitted to the hospital, and TISG has written to them for clarification. TISG has also reached out to SGH for comment.

In the days that followed, the netizen wrote that there was a “Differing explanation of X-ray” and a “Differing physical examination.”

They also listed the hospital staff whom they’ve reached out to, which includes:

“request to speak with Consultant three times via HO another three via ward but all yield no success

Wrote in to HOD of the medical team with no reply

Wrote to Office of Patient Experience: no response

Escalated to CEO with no reply too.”

In addition to this, Ang Ger wrote that they “realised there is no write up on the echo done during inpatient, pte doc made a request for family to get the findings.”

And when they called up the ward and went to the Office of Patient Experience, they added that they were “unable to get a write up of the bedside echo done during period of inpatient despite highlighting patient is in critical condition.”

Netizens commenting on Ang Ger’s post have been very sympathetic toward their situation.

One suggested writing to their Member of Parliament.

In succeeding comments, Ang Ger wrote that they have not “gotten a single call” from the consultant.

Ang Ger added that they have already written to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, but have yet to receive a reply.

“Write to opposition MPs to ask your questions in parliament,” suggested another commenter.

/TISG

