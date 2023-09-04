Netizen complains about passenger sitting “with legs open so wide”

SINGAPORE: An online user recently took to social media to express exasperation over another passenger allegedly taking up too much space while sitting on board public transport.

From passengers propping their feet up on empty bus seats to others leaving their bags on MRT chairs, complaints about fellow public transportation passengers are not so hard to come by. However, in recent news, an online user took to social media to complain about how much space other seated passengers were taking up with their legs.

“(I) don’t understand why those people like to sit with (their) legs so open wide,” an anonymous netizen wrote in a post shared with the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sunday (Sept 3). The post included photos of passengers on public transportation sitting with their legs in a relaxed position. The netizen, however, did not take it too well, saying, “Give some space to people beside you. Don’t be so selfish.”

The online user appeared to have taken the situation to heart, saying, “I pay the fare also.”

Instead of siding with the netizen, however, a handful of netizens clapped back at the post, not seeing anything wrong with how the other passengers were sitting.

“You mean, everyone else should behave the same as you? Has the same build and physique as you?” wrote one.

Others argued that people come in different sizes, with one saying, “It’s the MRT’s fault. (They) should sell premium seats or make the seats spacing reasonably bigger. (You) cannot blame nature for being born big, right?”

A third argued, “Some (are) big, some (are) small. Not all (are) the same.”

Still, while one argued, “If you’re not happy, you should tell him…tell us for what?” another wrote, “Just mind your own business, lah.”

To one online user, the answer was simple. “Singapore (is) too hot,” he said. “Need some cooling.”

