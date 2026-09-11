PM Wong’s 64% pay rise makes global headlines, but Singaporeans defend ‘clean wage’ system

SINGAPORE: This week’s parliamentary sittings opened with some important news, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announcing on Sept 8 (Tuesday) a significant increase in salaries for those in political office. This is the first time in 15 years for such a pay raise, and it came after recommendations from an independent review committee that was convened last year.

Political office holders will receive an increase of as much as 9% beginning Oct 15. For ministers in the lowest tier, it would mean an annual salary of around S$1.2 million.

PM Wong noted how ministerial salaries have fallen behind those in the private sector and civil service in the past 15 years, adding that some senior permanent secretaries now have higher salaries than ministers, and underlined that they affect the future of Singapore, whether leaders in the future will “continue to have a realistic chance of persuading capable Singaporeans… to step forward and build a first-rate team for Singapore.”

By Tuesday night, international news outlets began reporting on the salary increase, and a number of them highlighted the fact that Mr Wong is the highest-paid elected political leader in the world.

The Prime Minister himself will see an increase of S$1.4 million in his salary, for a total of S$3.6 million. However, as Mr Wong announced the salary raise, he also said he will be donating the full sum of his increase to charity over the next five years.

The BBC’s headline read “Highest paid world leader to get salary increase of $1 million,” while CNBC’s was “The world’s highest paid leader is set for a 64% pay rise.” CNN, meanwhile, wrote, “The world’s best-paid politician is getting a $1 million pay rise.”

Some Singaporeans have cried foul over how the salary increase was presented on the global stage, defending Singapore’s clean wage system, where political leaders receive all-inclusive salaries that have no hidden perks, allowances, or post-retirement pensions. Other countries have leaders who are paid less, but receive much more by way of other benefits such as housing and cars.

Former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng, for example, expressed dissatisfaction with the BBC piece, calling its author “extremely hostile in her reportage of the ministerial wage increases.”

“In both her video and written reports, she led with the claim that our PM is the highest paid leader in the world. This is a dishonest and unfair comparison. Singapore pays a single ‘clean’ wage. The number you see is the only remuneration you get,” he wrote, explaining that this means there are no extras such as vehicles, drivers, accommodation, healthcare, and so on.

“The US president has accommodation + transport + other perks and benefits; his daily needs are paid for by the government,” he added.

Should the perks and benefits of other country leaders be added up, Singapore’s political office holders would no longer be considered the highest paid, wrote Mr Cheng.

A Facebook commentary reads, “However controversial the high ministerial salaries may seem, Singapore has decided on them for a reason.

It should stick to its path, over what the rest of the world is practising, where office holders are paid relatively less on paper, but then use their powers in not always legal ways to amass far more wealth by questionable means.

Nearly every other country has a problem with incompetent, corrupt crooks in charge, who then end up costing the society far more than a good salary would, while the smartest elite work in the private sector.”

“If we want top talent and keep greed at bay, we have to pay top dollar. That’s the Singapore model,” another added.

As for the CNN article, a netizen wrote, “Rubbish headline. Ours is a clean wage. Your President has many hidden perks… Count ourselves fortunate enough to have the resources to attract good and talented people to help run the country.”

“Honesty, Integrity, Capability at a fair market price. They deserve every penny. They would be earning 40% more in the private sector, with less scrutiny and workload,” another chimed in.

Of Mr Wong, a commenter wrote, “He is best paid, but not the richest politician. Think about this.” /TISG

Read also: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to get a S$1.4 million pay bump, but it’s all going to charity