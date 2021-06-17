Home News Netizen comments on courier service, calls it unreliable

Netizen comments on courier service, calls it unreliable

Others share similar experiences

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Singapore — A netizen has taken to Facebook to comment on a parcel that was sent to her by mistake by a courier service.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

She put up a post in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (June 16) and stated that she received a parcel the previous day. In her post, she included a picture of the parcel which had a large label with the recipient’s details and the names of the courier service and shopping platform.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

The parcel was meant to be sent to another unit that was not in her block. However, it was deposited at her doorstep at night.

At the end of the post, the netizen said that the courier service was very unreliable, which led to people’s online purchases going missing sometimes.

Some netizens brought up instances where they experienced similar incidents. A few of them also had their deliveries sent to others, causing them trouble and annoyance.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Some netizens applauded her for being considerate and returning the parcel to the person it was meant for instead of simply keeping it for herself or discarding it.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Some were more empathetic towards the people, citing the huge volume of deliveries they have to complete each day as a reason for their mistakes.

Photo: Facebook Screengrab

Earlier this week, another netizen had the misfortune of having her groceries delivered right at her doorstep blocking her door.  /TISG

