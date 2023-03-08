Netizen calls Bishan bus interchange ‘the worst’ because no one queues despite having queue railings

SINGAPORE: Frustrated with people’s seeming lack of discipline and refusal to form lines, one netizen has called the bus interchange at Bishan “the worst.”

In a Mar 7 (Tuesday) post on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, a netizen who goes by Kei El Douberyu wrote, “Bishan people, shame on you! So uncultured and boorish!”

“Been to a lot of bus interchanges. Bishan is the worst. Railings installed for people to queue but nobody queue. Instead all stand around the boarding area. When bus come, all chiong ah!”

The first time he was at the bus interchange at Bishan, he thought that it was the only time that people did not queue.

“I gong gong go and queue up, thinking how come this bus service got no business. Then I saw what happened. These people even ignore me who was in the queue.”

However, this also happened in a subsequent visit, and “Only the non-Bishaners will gong gong go and queue (like my 1st time),” he added.

The post author ended his rant by writing, “Bishan people, shame on you! So uncultured and boorish! People from Clementi, Boon Lay, Woodlands, Bedok, Pasir Ris,…are more civilised than you people living on former dead corpse land.”

However, some individuals commenting on the post tried to explain the situation.

“The situation in Bishan is rather unique and you would not queue too if you are waiting for two buses that could bring you to the bus stop near your house.

All Bishaners knew that, and that’s why we don’t complain and have followed the “no queue system”. There’s an unspoken rule about allowing those in the queue to go up the bus too, but there are black hats who are selfish and ignored the people in the official queue,” one netizen wrote.

“I’m thinking maybe because they can take multiple buses so they wait there for whichever comes first,” wrote another.

One netizen weighed in, “Such things happen when there are more than one service that goes to the same destination. They stand outside to Chiong for whichever bus comes first. Bus operators should separate such buses service further apart to discourage people from doing so.”





One netizen wrote that this is not the case elsewhere. “In Pasir Ris Interchange, majority of people there very discipline. The other day, one or two “floaters” jumped the Q got told off by the driver of the service.”

Another called it a “uniquely Bishan” situation, “The problem is because they group. 54 & 410G (> St 13). 52 & 410W (> St 22) Together in a berth. So the pple wont Q. See either will rush to board Services like 55 and 53 people will Q. Uniquely BISHAN.”

One observed, “Interchange Manager not doing his job…”

“When you are in Bishan, follow what the bishaners do. Nothing to be ashamed about,” another wrote.

As Singapore is known to be a place where people love to queue, the author’s astonishment is quite understandable.

