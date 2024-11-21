SINGAPORE: Netflix continues to hold the largest share of the streaming platform market in Singapore, accounting for 21% of the market in the third quarter of 2024, according to data from JustWatch.

Despite experiencing a 2% decline year-on-year (YoY), the platform remains a key player in the region’s competitive streaming industry.

Trailing closely behind is Prime Video, which currently holds 20% of the market share. This marks a 1% YoY decrease for the Amazon-owned platform.

Disney+, with a steady 21% market share, ties with Netflix in terms of reach but saw no changes in its YoY performance.

The remaining top five platforms include HBO GO, which claims 12% of the market, and Apple TV, with a modest 5% share. These figures highlight a relatively stable competitive landscape among the top players, though slight shifts indicate ongoing battles for viewer loyalty.

The popularity of Netflix in Singapore despite increasing competition suggests that content and pricing strategies remain critical to maintaining market leadership in this region.