// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, July 24, 2025
32.2 C
Singapore
type here...
YT screencapture
SG Economy
1 min.Read

Neonergia courts GIC to fuel Brazil’s power grid

Gregory Yap
By Gregory Yap

SINGAPORE: Neoenergia plans to propose a sale of its transmission assets to Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC. It also reflects the growing global interest in Brazil’s energy infrastructure.

The Brazilian electric utility, which is a subsidiary of Spain’s Iberdrola, is set to offer GIC a 50% stake in a four-project transmission portfolio by 2026. CEO Eduardo Capelastegui discussed this potential deal during a recent quarterly briefing. He emphasised a careful plan for managing capital and lowering debt.

In a previous deal in 2023, GIC acquired 50% of eight operational transmission assets that span 1,865 km and generate BRL 1.2 billion (S$277.63 million).

According to the GIC 2023/2024 Report, over the 20 years up to 31 March 2024, its portfolio posted annualised real returns of 3.9%. Latin America accounts for 4% of GIC’s global portfolio.

The current project is expected to be finished by end-2025. It expands Neoenergia’s platform, which manages 6,279 km of transmission lines.

Neoenergia’s asset rotation strategy is intentional. By selling selected infrastructure assets, the company frees up capital for reinvestment and simplifies its balance sheet. The sales from 2023 and 2025 have already brought in over BRL 1.3 billion (S$300.57 million), funding the company’s BRL 7 billion (S$1.62 billion) annual investment in distribution networks and renewable energy projects.

See also  Did Ho Ching extend an olive branch to Lee Wei Ling?

Capelastegui highlighted the company’s flexibility, mentioning that the sale is not necessary. “We will carefully assess any offer to ensure it serves our shareholders’ interests,” he stated. This careful approach was clear when the company decided to skip the October 2025 transmission auction, explaining that the returns were below their target of double-digit real returns.

The partnership with GIC provides strategic benefits for both sides. For Neoenergia, it offers financial strength and shared risks in Brazil’s capital-heavy transmission sector. For GIC, it represents a stable, long-term investment in key emerging market infrastructure with substantial growth potential.

The promise of the venture is highlighted by recent project completions. In 2024, assets like Itabapoana, Estreito, and Paraíso generated an additional BRL 300 million (S$69.3 million) in revenue annually, and it is anticipated that assets currently under construction will generate an additional BRL 700 million (S$161.9 million).

The Neoenergia-GIC partnership is prepared to play a significant role in forming Brazil’s power grid infrastructure as the country accelerates its energy transition.

See also  Ng Kok Song confident in mounting a good challenge against Tharman

GIC’s potential purchase of transmission assets and its latest investment in German property tech firm Techem align with its strategic focus on infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions.

 

 

Hot this week

SG Economy

Singapore’s core inflation stays at 0.6% in June, below economists’ forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation, which excludes private road transport...
Asia

Commenters say that passengers who brawled on AirAsia X light from KL to China should get a lifetime ban

SINGAPORE: Videos from a fight that broke out earlier...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

SBS bus captain returns wallet with work permit, S$2,400 to grateful passenger, says: ‘It was the right thing to do’

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit told the heartwarming story of a...

Employer slammed for restricting helper’s phone use to just 2 hours a day

SINGAPORE: An employer was slammed online for limiting her...

Ex-preschool teacher pleads guilty to kicking 4-year-old girl, leaving bruise

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (July 22), a 57-year-old former preschool...

Maid says, ‘My employer wants me to wake up early and work on time, but she never lets me sleep on time’

SINGAPORE: One foreign domestic helper took to Facebook to...

Business

Singapore’s core inflation stays at 0.6% in June, below economists’ forecast

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation, which excludes private road transport...

Singaporean man shocked as friend with master’s degree only gets S$3.2k–S$3.5k job offers

SINGAPORE: It seems that holding a master’s degree no...

Tech tsunami: AI rewrites Singapore’s PMET playbook

SINGAPORE - Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly changing Singapore's...

IT worker wants to take a yearlong break from corporate world, asks for advice

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user who is looking to...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore