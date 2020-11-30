Neighbour burns incense papers under his window a few times a month

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A resident has taken to social media to complain about a next-door neighbour who burns incense papers a few times a month along the corridor and directly under his window.

Facebook user Wong Kasper CF took to Complaint Singapore’s page on Monday (Nov 30) to seek advice from the public on how to resolve the matter with his neighbour.

He said the neighbour has been burning incense papers in this way since 2019. He had to remove the curtains in case burning papers caused a fire in his flat.

Mr Wong has reported the matter to the Tampines Town Council, the National Environment Agency, the police and others.

The town council sent officers to inform the neighbour to use the designated burning bin on the ground floor. However, the neighbour continues to do as he wish.

When the burning resumed, Mr Wong recorded the following video:

The neighbour saw Mr Wong taking photos and called the police. Mr Wong asked in his post: “Shouldn’t we be the one calling up the police instead?”

Mr Wong said the police had initially recommended for the issue to be handled through community mediation. He added that he was at a loss on how to proceed on the “agonising monthly event”. Would the authorities hear him only when a fire broke out or when his father’s health deteriorated?

Mr Wong hoped the relevant authorities would “review the case sincerely”. /TISG

