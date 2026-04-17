Nearly one in five Singapore workers overqualified, MOM, NTUC studies find

SINGAPORE: Nearly one in five workers in Singapore holds qualifications beyond what their jobs require, but the vast majority have made that choice voluntarily, according to a new study released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Tuesday (April 14).

The study found that 19.4% of resident workers were overqualified in 2025, marking an increase from 16.3% a decade earlier. However, the data suggests that this trend is largely driven by personal choice rather than a lack of suitable opportunities.

Of those identified as overqualified, about nine in 10, equivalent to 17.7% of the resident workforce, had deliberately taken on such roles. Reasons cited include a preference for improved work-life balance, flexible working arrangements, personal interests, or better pay in certain roles, particularly in sales. In contrast, only 1.7% reported being unable to secure jobs that better matched their qualifications, a figure that has remained below 3% over the past 10 years.

A separate survey conducted by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and the Lee Kuan Yew Centre for Innovative Cities at the Singapore University of Technology and Design produced similar findings. Polling 1,100 residents in October 2025, the study found that 22.5% considered themselves overqualified. Among them, 85.5% said their employment situation was by choice, with many balancing caregiving responsibilities for young children or elderly family members.

Overqualification tends to be more prevalent in advanced economies, where a larger proportion of the workforce holds higher education qualifications. In Singapore, 64% of resident workers had a tertiary education in 2025, significantly above the 41.2% average across high-income countries. Despite this, Singapore’s overqualification rate of 19.4% remains below the 21.6% average observed in comparable economies.

In a joint statement, MOM and NTUC said the figures reflect the country’s continued ability to generate high-skilled jobs, noting that the rise in overqualification has been moderate and broadly in line with global trends.

The data also indicates that the increase is not due to a shortage of suitable roles. The proportion of jobs requiring tertiary qualifications, 64.2%, closely matches the share of degree holders in the workforce. At the same time, tertiary-educated workers have continued to see income growth, with median monthly salaries rising from $5,800 to $7,605 over the past decade.

MOM said this suggests that the labour market has been able to absorb the growing pool of graduates, whose employment outcomes remain positive.

Younger workers, particularly those aged 34 and below, make up a larger share of those in overqualified roles. However, the study found that many eventually transition into positions that better align with their qualifications as they gain experience.

Overqualified workers are commonly found in sales roles, which can offer strong earning potential, as well as in administrative and financial positions where entry-level experience can lead to career progression. Others are employed in clerical roles such as general office or client information clerks, while some work as private-hire drivers.

MOM noted that certain routine or administrative roles may be increasingly affected by the adoption of artificial intelligence. This could accelerate the need for workers to acquire new skills and move into roles requiring analytical or interpersonal capabilities, such as advisory or data-driven positions.

The study also highlighted a shift in hiring practices. In 2025, nearly 80% of job vacancies did not prioritise academic qualifications as the main requirement. Instead, employers placed greater emphasis on relevant experience, 48.2%, and specific skills, 20.1%.

According to MOM, this suggests that being overqualified on paper does not necessarily disadvantage job seekers in practice.

At the same time, employers continue to face challenges filling specialised roles. Nearly a quarter reported skills gaps in areas such as data science, education and civil engineering. These shortages have led to heavier workloads for existing staff, missed business opportunities and difficulties maintaining quality standards.

MOM and NTUC said these findings highlight a disconnect between workers and employers, with some workers feeling underutilised, while companies struggle to find candidates with the right skill sets.

To address this, the Government and its tripartite partners are stepping up efforts to improve skills development and job matching. Initiatives such as career conversion programmes and the SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme are aimed at helping workers reskill and move into growing sectors.

Plans are also underway to merge SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore into a single statutory board, which is expected to better integrate career and skills data and provide clearer guidance on job opportunities.

NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay said many workers are making deliberate career choices based on their personal circumstances and priorities.

He added that the labour movement will continue working with partners to ensure the job market remains flexible and inclusive, while supporting workers in making career decisions without undue anxiety over job security.