;
Home News

Nearly 80% of Singaporeans took overseas leisure trips in 2024: Survey

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 19, 2024
Asian man looking at the airport flight timetable

SINGAPORE: A recent survey has found that nearly 80% of Singaporeans traveled abroad for leisure one to four times this year, marking the highest rate of overseas leisure travel among Southeast Asian countries surveyed.

The study, conducted by global market research and data analysis firm Milieu Insight, polled approximately 2,000 respondents across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam in September.

While travel remains a valued activity for Southeast Asians overall, the survey highlighted notable differences in travel preferences among the four countries. Malaysian and Vietnamese travelers showed a strong interest in exploring local destinations and engaging in adventure itineraries.

In contrast, Singaporean and Thai tourists demonstrated a preference for more relaxed, slower-paced vacations.

The report emphasizes the significance of budgeting for travel across all countries surveyed, suggesting that while preferences may vary, financial planning remains a universal priority for leisure travelers in Southeast Asia.

This trend reinforces Singapore’s position as a hub of international mobility, reflecting both its geographical connectivity and the residents’ desire to explore the world.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

NUS develops AI tool to help detect and diagnose brain diseases early

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SNEF urges Govt to prioritize tax relief, workforce reskilling, and parental leave support in Budget 2025

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Accidents drop 5 years after PMD ban but public skepticism remains

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Home News

NUS develops AI tool to help detect and diagnose brain diseases early

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

SNEF urges Govt to prioritize tax relief, workforce reskilling, and parental leave support in Budget 2025

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Accidents drop 5 years after PMD ban but public skepticism remains

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business Featured News

Oatly announces closure of Singapore factory, impacting 34 employees

December 19, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.