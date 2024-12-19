SINGAPORE: A recent survey has found that nearly 80% of Singaporeans traveled abroad for leisure one to four times this year, marking the highest rate of overseas leisure travel among Southeast Asian countries surveyed.

The study, conducted by global market research and data analysis firm Milieu Insight, polled approximately 2,000 respondents across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam in September.

While travel remains a valued activity for Southeast Asians overall, the survey highlighted notable differences in travel preferences among the four countries. Malaysian and Vietnamese travelers showed a strong interest in exploring local destinations and engaging in adventure itineraries.

In contrast, Singaporean and Thai tourists demonstrated a preference for more relaxed, slower-paced vacations.

The report emphasizes the significance of budgeting for travel across all countries surveyed, suggesting that while preferences may vary, financial planning remains a universal priority for leisure travelers in Southeast Asia.

This trend reinforces Singapore’s position as a hub of international mobility, reflecting both its geographical connectivity and the residents’ desire to explore the world.