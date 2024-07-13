Home News

NDP organizing committee warns against illegal sale of parade tickets online

ByJewel Stolarchuk

July 13, 2024

SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) Organizing Committee has issued a stern warning against the sale and exchange of NDP tickets, following an increase in online listings of these highly sought-after tickets on various e-commerce platforms.

In a statement posted on social media yesterday evening (12 July), the committee emphasized that the sale or exchange of NDP tickets is strictly prohibited. This advisory comes in response to multiple reports and sightings of NDP tickets being offered for sale by third-party sellers, exploiting the public’s eagerness to attend the prestigious event.

The committee warned that the sale or exchange of NDP tickets is strictly prohibited and that members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from purchasing these tickets from unauthorized sellers.

The NDP draws immense public interest and participation each year. Tickets for the event are traditionally distributed through a ballot system to ensure a fair and equitable allocation to the public.

To mitigate the risk of unauthorized sales, the committee has also reminded the public of legitimate ways to obtain NDP tickets. They highlighted ongoing contests and activities where individuals can participate to win tickets and other exciting prizes, ensuring that everyone has a fair chance to attend the parade.

