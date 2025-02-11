PARIS: On Saturday, Feb 8, 2025, the historic Émile Boutmy Lecture Hall at Sciences Po University in Paris played host to the final round of the 2025 ICC Mediation Competition. Students from across the globe gathered to witness the intense final mock mediation session, where two standout teams faced off in a bid for victory. This prestigious competition, known for promoting international commercial mediation, draws teams from top universities worldwide to demonstrate their skills in resolving complex global business disputes.

According to the latest press release on the International Chamber of Commerce website, the scenario for this year’s final, authored by Rissiane Goulart, a Strategic Commercial and Dispute Resolution Attorney at Goulart & Associados, centred around a critical environmental issue — unauthorized logging in protected timber harvesting zones. The session was expertly mediated by Andy Rogers, Director of Communications and Mediator at the Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution. His leadership and guidance ensured the session was not only challenging but true to real-world scenarios.

Global talent shines as teams battle for the crown

The competition saw 48 university teams from 32 countries competing in over 75 mock mediation sessions, with each team tasked with resolving international business disputes. Among the standout participants was the National University of Singapore (NUS), which reached the semi-finals in 2024. Representing NUS in the final were Mervyn Lin and TianAo Li, who displayed remarkable skill and composure under pressure. Their teammates, Joan Goh and Taesha Tan, along with coaches Seth Tay and Melvin Loh, cheered them on from the audience.

Lin reflected on the intensity of the competition, stating, “This week has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Our school has a strong mediation culture, and it was thrilling to apply everything we’ve learned. The final session pushed us to expand our knowledge because of the strength of the opposing team, which made the experience all the more rewarding.”

The runner-up team, from the University of New South Wales (UNSW), has a long history of success in the competition, having reached the finals in previous editions and securing victories in 2016 and 2018. The team, led by Lihara Delungahawatte, Kyla Rivera, Lina Zaioor, and Rhea Baweja, showcased perseverance and strategy throughout the event, with their coaches, Anvi Kohli and Steve Lancken, offering invaluable support.

Delungahawatte commented on the challenge, saying, “The ICC Mediation Competition pushed us to our limits, enabling us to reach our full potential. The journey was intense, but every sleepless night and challenging session was worth it.”

A message of peace and progress through mediation

The final session was judged by a distinguished panel, including Raffaella Maria Pileri, Joanna Campos Carvalho, David Lutran, Jody Sin, and Ido Kleinberger. Kleinberger, a mediator and expert in the field, praised the teams for their performance, emphasizing that the competition was about more than just winning. “The teams did an extraordinary job in trying to find an agreement together while balancing their company’s interests. The session was true to life, with teams fostering an open, collaborative relationship,” he said. “The call was close, but in the end, the Singapore team deserved the win.”

The trophy was awarded by Alexander G. Fessas, Secretary General of the ICC International Court of Arbitration and Director of ICC Dispute Resolution Services. In his speech, Fessas underscored the importance of mediation as a tool for conflict resolution. “Mediation is a sign of an advanced level of civilization,” he remarked. “In ancient Greece, it was a way to find fair solutions for all parties. Today, openness in dispute resolution and trade is essential for understanding how the world operates. Mediation allows us to overcome our differences peacefully.”

As the competition wrapped up, it was clear that the ICC Mediation Competition continues to serve as a vital platform for the next generation of dispute resolution professionals. It not only challenges students to think critically but also reinforces the importance of mediation in a rapidly evolving global landscape.