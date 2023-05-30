Naomi Neo shares her body transformation progress after giving birth to her two children, netizens are amazed

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, Naomi Neo shared her body transformation after giving birth to her two children. In her post, she said, “Been consistently trying to improve on my physique ever since I managed to shed the weight I gained from my last pregnancy.”

In the snippets in the short video, Naomi displayed how she goes to the gym to work out. She admitted that she is still a work in progress.

“There’s still a lot of work to do and space for improvement, but I think I’d like to give myself some credit for trying to stay committed the past year. i’d like to focus more on my diet next to (hopefully) see more results in time to come,” she remarked.

Netizens expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

One netizen said: “She makes me believe baring a child will not ruin ur body.”

Another IG user stated: “A lot of people don’t realize how much work and consistency you put in to look like that. Good job!”

More IG users commented: “Kudos to your tireless efforts to improve your physique. The results are evident”, “Super inspiring!🔥”, “Jia you on your fitness”, “How could be so consistenttt😢 omg! 🔥🔥”, “U r so discipline to keep ur body in shape. Salute u”, and “thank you for inspiring me!”

Unfortunately, there are still negative remarks addressing Naomi Neo.

One IG user mentioned: “Coz u r rich and u dont need to struggle like an ordinary mother who must work to give future for her children. So far ppl who go to gym are rich ppl indeed.”

One more user declared: “maybe don’t post the numbers it might be a trigger for some 😕”

