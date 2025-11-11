Myanmar junta’s KK Park raid: Crackdown or carefully staged spectacle?

MYAWADDY, MYANMAR: Smoke still curls from the ruins of KK Park, a sprawling cyber-fraud complex in Myawaddy Township, Kayin State, yet the scams that made it notorious continue almost as if nothing happened. On Oct 19, Myanmar’s military announced a dramatic victory — 2,198 workers arrested, 30 Starlink satellite terminals seized, and hundreds of buildings slated for demolition, but closer inspection suggests the operation may have been more about showmanship than enforcement.

In a story featured in Frontier Myanmar, 18-year-old Khant Khant, a worker at a nearby compound, said that the raid was both a warning and a disruption. “I heard there were arrests elsewhere, and some big sites are now shutting down,” he said. “But ours is a small site, and we’re still running as usual. We’ve been told to keep working until 15 November. I don’t know if it’s a rumour, but chances seem high that we’ll close. Nothing is certain.”

Like many young people drawn to Myawaddy’s cybercrime hubs, Khant Khant didn’t stumble into the work for fun. The pandemic, the 2021 coup and ongoing conflict had closed schools and destroyed opportunities in his hometown of Taze, Sagaing Region. “With this job, I can send money home and still live comfortably,” he said. “I’m not doing this job because I like it. I’m doing it because the political situation has made it hard to find work.”

A PR exercise more than a crackdown

State media framed the KK Park raid as a decisive strike against Myanmar’s cybercrime epidemic. Experts, however, see it differently. Jacob Sims, visiting fellow at Harvard’s Asia Center, described the operation as “a PR-oriented move aimed at deflecting criticism at the ASEAN Summit”, held in Kuala Lumpur just a week later.

Jason Tower, senior expert at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, noted that this was hardly the first. “This represents at least the sixth time the Myanmar military and its Border Guard Force have staged political theatre around scam compounds,” Tower said. “Two new elements have been added this time: staged blasts to signal seriousness, and the military increasing its influence over the compounds — drawing direct financial benefits from the sites.”

Across the Moei River in Thailand, residents reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke rise for several nights, yet much of the compounds’ equipment, including Starlink terminals, was often removed before demolition—hinting that operations were simply relocating, not disappearing.

The borderlands as a scam hub

Myawaddy has long been fertile ground for cyber scams. Compounds frequently lure foreign workers with promises of legitimate jobs before forcing them into online fraud. According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, scam centres near the Thai border grew from 11 in 2021 to 30 this year, expanding by an average of 13.5 acres per month. The United Nations estimates put the region’s online scam haul at between US$18 billion (S$24.6 billion) and US$37 billion last year alone.

Even attempts to disrupt operations have been limited. Thailand’s temporary internet and electricity cut-offs in February barely slowed the industry; operators quickly adapted with generators, solar panels and Starlink satellite connections. The KK Park raid, following AFP reporting on renewed expansion, appears less a solution than a symbolic gesture.

Displacement, not deterrence

The human cost has been immediate. Thai authorities screened more than 1,500 workers who fled across the Moei River, many left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Some employers refused to pay wages owed, and some were left penniless and hungry, yet hundreds quickly found new jobs at neighbouring scam centres.

Ma Ni Ni, 30, a worker at the Shwe Kokko scam compound, described the pattern: “Scam centres are not one big site — there are many smaller sites left. They’ll close for about five days and then reopen. Some companies just pretend to close, but at night everyone comes back to work.”

A complex picture

Disabling Starlink terminals may have temporarily slowed operations, but experts warn the impact is piecemeal. The lucrative industry adapts fast, and deeper junta involvement could open new illicit revenue streams. “Senior scam bosses are likely negotiating with the military to ensure actions that hit KK Park don’t spread,” Tower said.

For workers like Khant Khant, the calculus is starkly practical. The raids are alarming, but economic realities leave few options. “I work 16 hours a day and earn more than 17,000 baht (S$620) a month,” he said. “If I could find another job with similar pay, I would switch, but right now, this is my best option.”

KK Park’s ruins make for a dramatic image, but behind the explosions, evacuations, and media coverage lies a more mundane truth — a resilient and lucrative cybercrime ecosystem adapting to survive.

The question remains — was the junta’s raid a genuine crackdown, or simply a spectacle for the world to see?