My wife’s office manager keeps spiking her drink, yet the company still keeps the manager around

SINGAPORE: A concerned husband took to an online forum to express his outrage over a shocking workplace incident involving his wife’s female manager, who had allegedly spiked her drink on multiple occasions.

Posting on the r/askSingapore forum on Thursday (May 8), he stated that the manager had spiked his wife’s drink in the office pantry while she was away.

“My wife took a sip and noticed an unusual flavour and poured the drink away unsuspectively because there is CCTV around. When my wife felt nauseous and wanted to vomit, the manager sent a message, claiming that it was a ‘collagen supplement,’ and she put a pill into her drink to help with the energy boost,” he explained.

“She said she spiked the drink ‘out of care because (my) wife looks tired.’ My wife reported to the company and the Singapore police, who took a statement from this manager confessing to the act. The manager also confessed to the company that [she] did it three times (two times before were ‘vitamins’),” he continued.

Despite the seriousness of the act, the husband was shocked to learn that the company only issued the manager a one-week suspension and a “salary cut/downgrade.”

“Is this punishment justifiable?” he asked his fellow locals. “What can a person do to protect him/herself from a manager who in the past spiked your drink? Can a company keep a manager who spiked a staff member’s drink?”

“Don’t stay with a company that’ll keep such people around.”

In the comments section, many people were shocked and angry about how the company handled the situation.

One individual called the manager’s actions “weird and dangerous,” adding that the HR team had failed to protect the company by allowing someone like that to remain in a position of authority.

“I can understand the anger. I suggest seeking some peace instead of a fight. She was lucky she found out. It could be something else more sinister, and everyone needs to protect their food and drink,” they added. “She should tell everyone, including the CEO, to protect their food and drink. What if the CEO made an unpopular but necessary decision? The manager could switch the vitamin to a laxative.”

Another criticised the company’s response, saying, “In my opinion, the first offence should straight up be termination already; a one-week suspension with payout is such a light slap. Don’t stay with a company that’ll keep such people around; who knows if that nutjob will retaliate by spiking it with something else.”

Others urged the husband to help his wife leave the company as soon as possible. One individual said, “If someone did this even to my current partner, I’ll be taking the day off and getting them out ASAP. Whatever the notice period, just pay it off, or if you don’t want to, fight them in court.”

Another commented, “Run. Run fast to another company. Your well-being and safety are more important than the job.”

Is it against the law to spike someone’s drink?

In Singapore, spiking someone’s drink is treated as a serious offence. Intentionally administering a harmful substance to another person can lead to prosecution under Section 328 of the Penal Code, which covers causing harm by means of poison. If found guilty, the offender may face up to 10 years of imprisonment, a fine, or caning.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)