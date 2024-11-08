SINGAPORE: A partner at a leading crypto venture capital company, DWF Labs, has been dismissed from the company in the wake of allegations online from a woman who claimed he spiked her drink during a meeting.

The woman, who goes by the name Hana小屁娜 on X, started tweeting about her encounter with the man on Oct 29, posting a photo from their meeting in a lengthy thread.

“I never thought I’d personally experience something like this,” Hana wrote, adding that the incident occurred on Oct 24 at a bar in Hong Kong.

She has since lodged a police report and collected videos of the alleged drink-spiking.

A separate video of a man taking something from his pocket and surreptitiously emptying it into a drink was also posted, as well as widely viewed and shared, on X on Oct 30.

Hana wrote that the man had approached her with a job opportunity in the past, and she met him as she is new in the crypto industry and “eager to learn”.

She added that she took a few sips of her drink after getting back from the bathroom. Then, when the man she was meeting stepped outside, a waitress came over to tell her the drink had been spiked.

“I was shocked and couldn’t believe someone like him could do something so horrible, and all I wanted to do was leave the situation but as I tried to step outside I felt extremely dizzy,” she wrote.

The man allegedly told her to stay close to him and that he could help her “get to places.” He also told her about his hotel suite.

Hana described the encounter as a “well-executed set-up” and surmised that she was not his first victim. She then filed a police report and collected the CCTV recording from the restaurant where they met.

Watching the footage left her “even more disgusted”, but she considered herself lucky that the waitress had intervened.

“I want to expose this creep so that no other girls will fall victim to him,” she said, adding: “Even in seemingly professional settings, women are not always safe. Always keep an eye on your drink and trust your instinct, no matter who you are with.”

While Hana did not name the man, she said he was a partner at DWF Labs. He was also identified as a partner at Open Eden, another tech company.

Both DWF Labs and OpenEden have said he has been terminated from the companies.

/TISG

