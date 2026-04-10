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2 min.Read

‘My wedding is next month’: Jobless groom-to-be says he can’t land a S$3K job

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Instead of looking forward to his upcoming wedding, a groom-to-be is growing ever more anxious as he hasn’t been able to secure employment despite sending out hundreds of applications.

On Thursday (April 9), he posted anonymously on the NUSWhispers Facebook page, stating that he’s been having a hard time finding a job that pays above S$3,000.

“I have sent out 400 applications, and I used many job platforms to seek employment,” he wrote, laying out the details of his job search. “My wedding is next month, but due to my financial constraints, it’s difficult to even think about owning a house.”

Although some of his relatives have suggested that he work as a security guard or Grab delivery rider for the meantime, his fiancée shot the idea down as she wanted him to work in an office because “he is a degree holder.”

“I need your advice, everyone,” he said, pleading for help. “What can I do to get out of this situation?”

“Forget about the office jobs for now.”

The post gained 73 likes and 148 responses in just a few hours. Many netizens expressed that they disagreed with his fiancée, saying pride should be the least of their concerns during hard times.

 “Which one is more important? Your pride or money in the pocket? Think about it,” one individual bluntly said.

“Why let her control you when you are penniless now. Office job or not, it’s not important. What’s important is to get employed first!” another commenter wrote.

“Forget about the office jobs for now. You are a drop in the ocean. Hai Di Lao pays more than S$3k. Take a job in the F&B sector and continue sending your resumes for white-collar work. If you get an interview and you’re hired, congratulations! If not, it’s better to be working than being jobless,” a third advised.

Some also suggested that the man reschedule his wedding, warning that his current unemployment could lead to bigger issues later on.

“Don’t get married until you are stable financially, as it would be the main source of arguments. Postpone the wedding,” one said.

“DON’T GET MARRIED! Who the heck plans a marriage while their life is still a mess? I guarantee if you marry now, you will regret it and join the divorcees club within a few years,” another added.

Meanwhile, a few others urged him to pinpoint the issues in his job search.

One told him, “If you sent out 400 applications and were not successful, have you considered what might be the problem? Is it your CV, or is it the alignment between experience and roles? You have to examine the problem first or mass applications won’t yield different results.”

In other news, the growing disparity between Gen X’s and Gen Z’s financial realities has come to light after a woman in her mid-20s shared online that she is struggling to get by on a salary that her senior colleague seems to find more than enough.

The woman, who posted anonymously on NUSWhispers on Monday (Mar 6), said she and a colleague in her mid-40s both recently received pay increments, bringing their monthly income to around S$6,000.

Read more: Gen Z earning S$6k baffled as mid-40s colleague lives comfortably on same salary: ‘The biggest disadvantage was not being born 15 years earlier’

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