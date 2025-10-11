‘My nightmare experience at JB car wash’ — SG car owner says ‘workers got aggressive’ when he rejected their upsell, and they forced him to delete the video

SINGAPORE: What began as a simple car wash in Johor Bahru turned into a full-blown nightmare for one Singaporean man, who claims he was harassed, intimidated, and even forced to delete footage after refusing to upgrade his wash.

In a TikTok video that’s racked up over 500,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes, TikToker @follownat shared his shocking encounter at ALAM SHAH Car Wash, located opposite Shell Pelangi in JB. “He refused to wash my car after I rejected his upselling of ‘water wax treatment,’” the man said.

Apparently, the staff weren’t keen on providing a basic wash because, in the worker’s own words, “Not enough customers today. So, we will only do water wax treatment, no normal wash.”

“They got aggressive and forced me to delete the video…”

The Singaporean customer had simply asked for a standard wash. But the moment he declined the pricier “water wax treatment”, things took a dark turn.

He claims a staff member flat-out refused to wash his car, citing poor business that day as the excuse.

As he tried to leave the awkward situation, he was met with what he described as “aggressive” behaviour.

“They got aggressive, even pulling on my car door so it wouldn’t close, and forced me to delete the video,” he wrote in the video caption.

The TikTok footage captures a tense confrontation with three car wash employees, one of whom repeatedly challenges the driver: “What’s your problem? Why you take video?”

Which then turned the car wash into a showdown.

Online reviews backlash: “Scummy and rude!”

Curious netizens looked up ALAM SHAH Car Wash on Google, only to discover it had already earned itself some 1-star rating from reviewers — and not for good reason.

Their pattern, according to reviewers, was upselling, scammy, and a downright bad attitude.

One reviewer complained that a worker applied polishing compound on the car without consent, while most described the staff as “scummy and rude!”

Looks like our SG TikToker wasn’t the first to feel like they’d entered a trap disguised as a car wash.

“Warning to all Singaporean drivers…”

With thousands of Singaporeans driving up to JB every weekend for cheaper petrol, food, and car washes, this video has struck a nerve with many.

What’s usually a feel-good ritual (fuel up, makan, wash car) now comes with a warning label.

And the driver wants his fellow Singaporeans to take heed: “Warning to all Singaporean drivers. Beware of ALAM SHAH Car Wash (opposite Shell Pelangi),” he wrote.

Whether this was a one-off bad day or a pattern of shady tactics, the message is clear: JB car washes may come cheap, but not all are always “clean.”

