10 best car washes in Johor Bahru that outshine Singapore prices! — Both your car and your wallet will thank you for it for sure

SINGAPORE: From S$2.45 teksi rinses to full-blown ceramic spa treatments, here’s your no-frills, no-foam-left-behind guide to the 10 best car washes across Johor Bahru (JB) — all at Malaysian prices that’ll make your Singaporean wallet, of course, your Singaporean car tyres do a happy squeal.

Whether you’re already crossing the border for cheap groceries, petrol, or that RM10 (S$3) haircut that somehow still slaps, here’s another excuse to head north: Top-tier car washes in JB that’ll make your ride sparkle at a fraction of Singapore prices.

We’re talking about shampoo, vacuum, ceramic coating — even window tinting — all for what you’d spend on one atas kopi session back home. Based on a roundup by SETHLUI.com, here are 10 of the best places in Johor Bahru that’ll make your car feel loved, buffed, and blessed.

1. 🛡️ Titan’s Mace – The avenger of car detailing!

📍 109 Jln Serampang, Tmn Sri Tebrau, JB

📱 +60 18 259 4021

🕘 Daily: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

If your car’s been through the Singapore CBD rain, bird bombs, and a Sentosa sandstorm, Titan’s Mace is ready to restore it to showroom glory. For RM45 (S$13.65), the Ceramic Car Wash includes foam washing, tire shining, vacuuming, and even air freshening.

Go all out with the SGCB Mace Car Wash from RM120 (S$36.44), which throws in a clay bar treatment, 6H ceramic coating, and full sanitisation. It’s like a full spa day for your ride — minus the cucumber eye masks.

2. 🌙 Just Shine Signature Auto Spa – 24/7 shine, no excuses!

📍 107 Jln Dato Sulaiman, Tmn Century, JB

📱 +60 17 878 9339

🕘 Open 24 hours

If you missed your JB massage slot but still want to feel pampered, then let your car take your place. Their Full Car Tinted & Coating Package (RM1,688/S$512.56) comes with nano-ceramic tint and 9H quartz coating.

They also carry a full suite of window films from RM688 (S$208.91) to RM2,988 (S$907.31). Because in this economy, protecting your car’s interior is cheaper than replacing it.

3. 💎 Detail City Car Studio – Where BMWs and Benzes come to flex!

📍 1 Jln Molek 1/12, Tmn Molek, JB

📱 +60 16 330 7994

🕘 Daily: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

📍 235 Jln Impian Emas 22, Tmn Impian Emas, 81300 Skudai, JB

📱 +60 11 1147 2671

🕘 Daily: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

This is the grooming spot for your car if you think “normal wash” is beneath you. Prices start at RM70 (S$21.30) for a Premium Car Wash, but their real flex lies in Paint Work Correction and bespoke seat shine interiors.

Yes, your ride can get a seat cover glow-up too — because why should only humans get the BTO renovation treatment?

4. 🚿 JB Holiday Car Wash – Around-the-clock clean for the cross-border crowd!

📍 45 Jln Kelewang 1, Tmn Sri Tebrau, JB

📱 +60 16 731 8157

🕘 Daily: 24 hours

Whether you’re using OSREN or Meguiar’s products, this spot has it all:

Polish: RM120–RM200 (S$36.45–S$60.75)

Wax: RM80 (S$24.30)

Sealant: RM70 (S$21.27)

Seat Wash: RM150 (S$45.60)

Anti-Bacterial, Water Wax, Engine Wash — all covered!

No matter the package, your car leaves Holiday glowing like it’s fresh from a showroom.

5. ⚡ Supwave Automobile Car Care Centre – Fast, friendly, fabulous!

📍 219 Jln Dato Sulaiman, Century Garden, JB

📱 +60 7 332 5996 / +60 16 707 7700 (WhatsApp)

🕘 Daily: 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Border-huggers, rejoice! Supwave is quick, efficient, and uses specialised tools like wool gloves and microfibre towels.

Hyper Wash is RM38 (S$11.60), while 4-Step CG Polish goes from RM258–RM988 (S$78.74–S$301.55).

VIP treatment at JB prices? Yes please!

6. 🧼 Yem Heng Workshop – Windscreens & washes in one go!

📍 1 Jln Bayu 2/4, Tmn Perindustrian Tampoi Jaya, JB

📱 +60 16 772 2077 (WhatsApp) / +60 16 772 2066

🕘 Mon – Fri: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sun: Closed

Here, you get both a car wash and a windscreen replacement. Perodua windscreen replacement starts from RM75 (S$22.90) to RM700 (S$213.50) — labour and tint included.

Modern equipment + seasoned pros = squeaky clean finish with insurance claims sorted too.

7. 🧪 Car-Lab Auto Detailing – Magic wash, magic price!

📍 8, 10 & 18 Jln Sagu 5, Tmn Daya, JB

📱 +60 16 790 0402

🕘 Tue – Sat: 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. | Sun: till 5 p.m. | Mon: Closed

From Magic Wash (RM48 / S$14.64) to Volcano Clay Premium Wash (RM78 / S$23.79), your ride will be fogged, waxed, coated, and clayed to perfection.

Also includes water-repellent windscreen coating — essential for JB monsoon missions.

8. 💰 Legend Park Car Wash – The budget-friendly legend!

📍 Jln Pasir Pelangi, Tmn Iskandar, JB

🕘 Daily: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

For RM12 (S$3.65), you get a sedan wash. RM20 (S$6.08) gets your MPV shiny. RM30 (S$9.12) polishes your tour van like it’s ready for VIP pickup.

Super affordable, super accessible, and right by the Shell petrol station near the Woodlands exit. Ka-ching!

9. ✨ Spray Grooming Studio – Buffed by the best!

📍 37-G Jln Austin Heights 8/1, Tmn Mount Austin, JB

📱 +60 18 289 4021

🕘 Daily: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Spray Grooming makes sure your car smells as good as it looks. The Carnauba Waxing (RM98 / S$29.89) adds glow, while Extreme Car Wash (RM140 / S$42.75) brings out the big guns with clay, foam, and water spot removers.

A must-stop if you’re near Mount Austin’s café and thrift stores.

10. 🛒 Sutera Shine Car Wash – Near Sutera Mall, for after-shopping glam!

📍 64 Jln Sutera Tanjung 8/4, Tmn Sutera Utama, Skudai, JB

📱 +60 11 2737 6715

🕘 Daily: 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

A normal wash starts from RM15 (S$4.55). If you need a wax, polish, or seat clean, they’ve got everything up to RM1,200 (S$364.65).

Perfect if you’re post-shopping and your car looks like it went off-roading in Pandan.

🚗 Why Singaporeans should love JB car washes

Singapore car washes can cost a bomb — sometimes with less shine and more wait. In JB, however, you get quality, quantity, and quick turnaround — often at one-third of the price.

So the next time you cross the Causeway, don’t forget your car deserves pampering too. Get the foam, the buff, and the shine. And maybe have some teh o or kopi o while you wait.