// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, August 25, 2025
31.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ IgorVetushko (for illustration purposes only)
Domestic Helpers
2 min.Read

‘My helper already paid loan sharks back, but they still harass us. What can I do?’

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A harassed mum took to Reddit to seek help as she has been at her wits’ end, not knowing what to do about a situation concerning her domestic helper, who had borrowed money from a loan shark.

Although the helper has already paid her debt plus the interest, the loan sharks have continued to harass the post author, sending food via bogus delivery orders, a common modus operandi for loan sharks. This has prompted the post author to lodge a police report.

In a post on r/askSingapore on Monday (Aug 25), u/dazzling_broccoli_38 wrote that she only found out about the money their helper borrowed — and returned — because the loan sharks told her.

“However, they are still harassing me and sent GrabFood cash on delivery to me. I’m frightened because I’ve a baby at home. I’ve not sent her home because she’s under investigation and my baby is going for a medical procedure in 3 days’ time,” the post author wrote, adding that she can’t go without a helper at the moment, but that they feel so afraid.

See also  Employer disappointed because his maid refuses to inform the time she’s coming home despite being allowed to go out freely after work

“You must be calm and strong for your baby’s medical procedure, and her being there isn’t going to help. As much as you do not like it, you will have to send her back to the agency. She has breached the trust by doing something that can endanger you and family. If financial is not a problem, you can easily get a maid replacement,” advised one commenter.

Another wrote that the post author should, “Paste the police report outside your door. Put a notice that you did not order any delivery.”

However, they warned her that “if you paid them, they probably think they can get more money out of you by intimidating you. DO NOT TRANSFER any more money.”

“Remember to ignore the loan sharks. Do not engage with the loan sharks,” warned another.

One offered this bit of advice: “Happened to my friend with small kids, too. Apparently, loan sharks are quite reasonable. According to my friend, once you terminate the maid contract and send her back to the agency, tell them that she is no longer employed under you, and the loan sharks will stop bothering you.”

See also  Maid upset that her employer tells her to 'use your brain' and calls her stupid; other helpers say this is the norm in SG

“Happened to me (my maid). These ‘loansharks’ are actually overseas scammers. Not here in SG. I saw the messages; the scammers practically sweet-talked the maid into borrowing small sums and harassed them the next day. The goal is to get the employers scared and to pay them non-stop.

“So trust the police. Just block them and move on with life. It is a matter of economics: how many burner accounts will the scammers invest to send you grab-cash food (then the number gets blocked), and will they even dispatch a runner to harass your house with all the cameras around (high chance the runner will get arrested)? Maybe if your maid owes them thousands lah. As long as your maid pays back the sum (and a bit of extra), this job becomes ‘profit’ for the scammers; they will focus on other jobs.”

“Also, the maid should be severely warned and install cameras around your house (to deter the maid). If you bring in a new maid, the chance of getting loan-shark scammed resets to 50-50,” another wrote, /TISG

See also  Domestic helpers in Singapore make up almost a fifth of the foreign workforce

Read also: Multiple food deliveries sent to man’s address after helper’s information was used in borrowing money from loanshark

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

42@SUTD: A no-fee code school that’s got Singaporeans landing tech jobs

SINGAPORE: With Singapore's entire job landscape upended by artificial...

Worker in SG says they’re about to be laid off for the third time in 6 years

SINGAPORE: In a local Reddit thread published on Sunday...

Johor data centre growth gains boost with MBSB–Day One financing deal

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s ambitions to carve out a place...

Johor secures RM12 billion in AI, specialty manufacturing, and industrial projects

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is stepping into the global spotlight...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore