‘My future is uncertain’: Stateless youth in Malaysia shares his reality

MALAYSIA: Statelessness is a prominent problem in Malaysia that affects thousands of children, leaving them without legal identity, education, healthcare, or employment opportunities. Citizenship laws, unregistered births, adoption gaps, and Indigenous or refugee backgrounds contribute to the problem.

For some, mothers face unequal rights in passing nationality, worsening the cycle of invisibility. Despite reforms like the Zero Reject Policy and recent legal rulings, systemic barriers persist, keeping many children vulnerable and excluded from fundamental rights.

A 24‑year‑old man recently shared a heartfelt video on social media about his situation: his mother is Indonesian, his father Bangladeshi, yet he was born in Malaysia. He explained that without citizenship, his future feels uncertain. He fears he may never marry if he remains here, as any children he has could inherit the same struggles.

Netizens argue that Malaysia should impose stricter rules on marriages involving foreign nationals. One X user claimed immigration laws should ban such unions, warning they contribute to the rise of stateless children. The user further suggested that the government fine individuals who enter into these marriages, framing it as a deterrent against future cases of children left without nationality.

Another netizen argued that Malaysia has endured hardships since before independence, from British colonisation to the Japanese occupation. He claimed that children born here without proper documentation are now “trying” to claim Malaysian citizenship, despite the man in the viral video acknowledging he understood the country’s laws.

A third one shared a personal story of someone she knows: a child of Indonesian and Bangladeshi parentage who was abandoned by her mother after she remarried. She expressed sympathy for the girl, noting that she will almost certainly face a difficult life ahead due to her stateless status and lack of support.

Some netizens expressed sympathy for the young man’s plight but placed blame on his parents, arguing they should have planned better before having a child. Commentators stressed that he did not choose to be born in Malaysia and should not be penalised for circumstances beyond his control.

Many Malaysians remain uneasy about the presence of immigrants, and frustration deepens when stateless children are born within the country. While public sentiment reflects dissatisfaction, the issue itself is undeniably growing. Without decisive policy actions, the number of stateless children will continue to rise, thus creating long‑term social and legal challenges that Malaysia cannot afford to ignore.