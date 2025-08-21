‘My employer left me with just a little rice and 2 eggs while she went on a 10-day holiday trip’ — Maid says her employer also ‘scolds her for no reason’

SINGAPORE: While her employer is enjoying a 10-day holiday getaway, one migrant domestic worker (MDW) in Singapore was left behind with little more than an empty home — and an even emptier kitchen.

According to a Facebook post in the Direct Hire Transfer Singapore Maid / Domestic Helper group, the employer gave the helper just “a little rice and two eggs” to last her through the entire 10-day employer’s absence.

“She’s extremely stressed,” the post read, referring to her friend who is new to working in Singapore. “Her employer always scolds her even for small things and sometimes for no reason at all,” the helper’s friend added on her behalf.

To make matters worse, her employer is withholding the helper’s passport — a clear violation of Ministry of Manpower (MOM) rules. Worse still, when angry, the employer threatens to blacklist the helper or send her home.

And now, “The employer is asking her to pack her things because they want to send her home,” the post concluded, asking for help and advice as the situation prompted the domestic worker to contemplate ‘running away’ from the employer’s home, and left helpless in a foreign land.

But community members online were quick to offer a sobering reminder: Running away is not the solution — reporting is.

“Running away won’t solve her problem… She must report it!”

Facebook commenters rushed to support the distressed worker:

“Call MOM or go to the police station and ask for help.”

“Running away won’t solve her problem. She must report it.”

“The passport should be in the helper’s hands — not the employer’s.”

“Helper needs energy to work. If the employer is angry every time, maybe it’s not a good match. Find a better home.”

One group member even said, “Does your friend’s passport have the employer’s photo on it? If not, give it back lah!”

Others tried to play devil’s advocate, suggesting the employer may have had their own frustrations — but the overwhelming consensus was clear: If you’re being starved, threatened, or harassed, it’s time to escalate, not escape.

Employers holding a helper’s passport is a big no-no!

According to MOM, employers are not allowed to keep a helper’s passport unless the worker voluntarily asks them to and signs a written agreement. Threatening a worker with blacklisting or deportation also toes the line of emotional abuse.

So, unless you’re running immigration, not giving back a passport is a very strong red flag.

Not every helper-employer match is meant to be

Being a domestic helper in Singapore isn’t easy. It takes resilience, adaptability, and a whole lot of patience. But so does being a decent employer. If the relationship isn’t working out, agencies and MOM offer legal pathways to transfer employment or settle disputes — starvation and threats aren’t part of the solution package.

As one comment wisely put it: “Take this as a lesson for your future. Maybe this employer is just not for you.”

Starving isn’t part of the job description

Leaving a worker with barely enough food to survive could be considered neglect and cruel. A grown adult needs far more than just two eggs and some rice to maintain their energy and health, especially while managing household chores.

And if your helper is too weak to function, who’s going to fluff the throw pillows for you?

MOM helpline and emergency contacts

For MDWs in distress, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) offers direct help. The official channels include:

Police (999) – If in immediate danger

MDW Helpline: 1800 339 5505 – Speak to an MOM officer (Mon–Fri, 8:30 am–5:30 pm)

FAQ: I am a migrant domestic worker (MDW) in distress. Who can I call?

*Note that mobile calls to 1800 numbers may incur airtime charges

Reminder for helpers in trouble

If you’re a migrant domestic worker feeling lost, unheard, or mistreated — know this: You are not alone. Support exists, and help is just a phone call away.

Don't run. Report. And remember: Your rights don't end at the front door of the house you clean.

Because dignity should never be left out of your employment contract — even if your rice and eggs were.

In other news, as if being left with just a bit of rice and two eggs wasn’t cruel enough, another helper revealed that her employer fed her nothing but chicken drumstick bones every single day — heartlessly saying to her helper, “It’s up to you what you want to do with it.”

