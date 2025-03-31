My dad, late 50s, got laid off; how now?

SINGAPORE: A young man asked for help on social media after his dad, who’s in his late 50s, got laid off.

In a post on the ‘Ask Singapore’ Reddit forum, the writer shared that his dad had held a senior marketing leader position at a Fortune 500 company and was initially planning to retire in his 60s. However, his plans got derailed after the unexpected news.

He also said that his dad wants to continue working, even though he has the option to retire early, because he wants to “prevent cognitive decline, remain active, and have a purpose through work.”

Hoping to help him get back on his feet, he asked Singaporeans in the forum what other jobs his dad might be able to apply for.

“We know and accept that the pay won’t be as high as the corporate job where he used to hold a senior leadership position, but we are keen to get some advice on what sort of jobs would be suitable to apply for that still pays OK for the hours and is also not too physically taxing on the body,” he said.

“We did consider the usual options like admin staff or retail associate, but we would like to get more ideas. He has a chronic disability that is still manageable now, with no issues with mobility or memory and thinking. All advice is welcome! Thank you.”

“Ageism is kind of real in Singapore…”

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor suggested, “If he is willing to swallow some ego, he should reach out to some of the vendor companies or outsourcing partners he worked with (if there are) to see if they have any roles. These companies love hiring insiders since they already have established networks and they know how clients work behind the scenes.”

Another shared, “My dad, in his mid-50s, left to be a security officer. [Your dad] would need certifications through NTUC if he is interested. A part-time lecturer or lab tech might be a good idea, too. But all the best.”

However, some were more pessimistic, stating that his dad might struggle to secure a good job in Singapore due to his age.

One commented, “I would be quite frank here. Given it is a marketing role, it would be quite difficult to get a similar job and high pay once he is retrenched.

Ageism is kind of real in Singapore. I spoke to a Grab driver this year. He shared that he was a former director of a large science company, and he was retrenched. He just semi-retired. From our conversation, he might have exaggerated some titles or work but is well-versed in the sector. On the news, there are some former directors starting hawker, too.”

Where can senior job seekers in Singapore find support?

Navigating the job market can be challenging, especially for senior workers looking to re-enter the workforce. If you’re a Singaporean aged 50 or above and seeking employment, the Employment Support for Seniors programme can provide the assistance you need.

Run by the Centre for Seniors (CFS) with support from Workforce Singapore, this programme helps seniors become job-ready and connects them with companies that value experienced workers.

For more details or to get started, you can contact CFS at 6478 5015 (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or email admin@cfs.org.sg.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

