Mount Elizabeth Novena gastroenterologist cautions Jamus Lim against ‘undermining public trust’

SINGAPORE: A prominent Singapore doctor has weighed in on the recent parliamentary dispute between Workers’ Party Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim and the Government over comments made during a debate on regulating the veterinary sector, cautioning that public statements by elected representatives should not erode confidence in disciplinary and investigative systems.

Dr Desmond Wai, a gastroenterologist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, said in a public letter that while MPs have a responsibility to speak up for residents and raise concerns, they should exercise care when discussing cases that have already undergone official investigations.

His remarks come after Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan rebuked Associate Professor Jamus Lim in Parliament on May 5 over a case involving a resident’s complaint against a veterinary clinic.

The dispute centred on a speech Prof Lim made during an April 8 debate on legislation to regulate Singapore’s veterinary industry. During the debate, the Sengkang GRC MP cited a resident’s experience involving the death of a pet dog after a medical procedure at a veterinary clinic.

Prof Lim told Parliament that the resident believed a key document submitted to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) had not appeared to be independently verified for authenticity, which he said had affected her confidence in the accountability of the investigative process.

Following the speech, Mr Tan reviewed the case and later addressed the House to clarify the facts surrounding the investigation.

According to Mr Tan, the resident had filed a complaint with AVS after her dog died in October 2024, alleging that the clinic had failed to adequately explain the risks and benefits of the procedure and suggesting that the consent form may have been forged or altered.

However, Mr Tan said AVS had conducted a detailed investigation that included reviewing CCTV footage and medical records. The agency found no evidence of professional negligence or misconduct by the veterinarian involved.

He added that the footage showed the vet explaining the potential risks of the procedure, including the possibility of heart failure and death. Police investigations into the resident’s forgery allegations also found no evidence that any forgery had occurred.

Mr Tan further noted that AVS had kept Prof Lim updated on the matter because the MP had appealed to the National Parks Board and other agencies on behalf of the resident. NParks had responded to him in October 2025 and February 2026.

The minister also pointed out that before delivering his speech in April 2026, Prof Lim had already been informed that AVS had found no regulatory breaches or professional misconduct by the clinic.

Mr Tan said that while there were areas where documentation of communications with the resident could have been improved, this did not affect the veterinary management of the case.

He also revealed that in an October 2025 e-mail to the resident, Prof Lim had acknowledged that AVS found no relevant regulatory violations and wrote that further appeals were effectively closed unless new evidence emerged.

Mr Tan argued that if all the relevant facts had been presented in Parliament, the House and public would have received a fuller account of the matter.

“Instead, the impression he created was that AVS had not been thorough in its investigations,” Mr Tan said, adding that this was unfair to AVS officers.

Prof Lim later responded in Parliament that he did not dispute Mr Tan’s account of the case but maintained that it remained his responsibility as an MP to represent the “lived experience” of residents.

He said he had checked with the resident before making the speech and believed he had represented her account faithfully.

Mr Tan replied that both what is said and what is omitted in Parliament are important, particularly when the reputation and professionalism of public officers are involved.

In his letter, Dr Wai echoed concerns about the broader implications of public remarks that may cast doubt on disciplinary processes.

He said Singapore’s professional disciplinary systems, including those under the Singapore Medical Council and AVS, are intended to function independently and rely on evidence-based assessments.

“In this context, it is important that public statements, especially in Parliament, do not inadvertently cast doubt on these processes without clear and substantiated grounds,” he wrote.

Dr Wai acknowledged that MPs are duty-bound to advocate for their constituents but warned that presenting cases based on information later disputed by authorities could create the perception that established frameworks were flawed or unfairly applied.

He added that such situations could weaken public confidence in disciplinary systems and place agencies under pressure to reopen matters that had already undergone due process.

The doctor also noted that professionals who had previously been investigated could face renewed public scrutiny even after official reviews cleared them of wrongdoing.

“Advocacy for constituents is essential,” Dr Wai wrote. “Equally, it should be exercised with care, so as not to undermine institutional integrity and public trust.”