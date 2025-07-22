Mum transfers 1-year-old daughter to another preschool after fall that required 12 stitches on her tongue

SINGAPORE: A mother decided to move her toddler from the school she had been attending at Ang Mo Kio after an accident caused the little girl to need 12 stitches on her tongue.

However, it was not so much the accident in itself that caused Renny Izzatie, a 35-year-old tutor, to transfer her daughter, but rather, how it was handled. The accident involving Ms Renny’s daughter, Lisa, happened on Jul 3 at Little Footprints Preschool on Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

She shared her feelings about it in an Instagram post that has received a lot of attention.

“Was I angry about the fall? No, accidents happen,” she wrote.

Shortly before 1:00 p.m., the mum received a call from Lisa’s teacher, stating that the little girl had fallen while playing and bitten her tongue.

The mum thought the injury was minor since the teacher said Lisa was no longer crying and the bleeding had stopped. She added that the toddler was permitted to go on sleeping, and she was asked to pick up the child so her injury could be monitored.

Ms Renny went to the preschool at 2:00 p.m., and when she saw her daughter, the girl seemed calm enough. The teacher apologised repeatedly for the incident. On their way home, Ms Renny saw how big the laceration was on her daughter’s tongue. She realised that the injury was serious and needed medical attention.

She brought Lisa to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and a few hours later, Lisa had an operation. She was put under general anaesthesia, and her tongue needed 12 stitches.

Fortunately, Lisa’s surgery went well, and her doctor was satisfied with the immediate outcome.

The incident is under investigation by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA). The school has apologised again, and the person in charge has been dealt with. The little girl, meanwhile, has continued to recover.

On Instagram, Ms Renny wrote she was angry that the school did not take Lisa to the nearest GP, despite the amount of blood on her and her teacher’s shirts, so that a medical professional could assess the wound.

“That’s why we buy insurance with the school so that if anything happens, we can claim,” she wrote.

“The teacher said if I wanted to go to the doctor to get it checked, she would check how to claim the insurance. IF I WANT TO. But the fact is, the moment we were seen by the ER doctors, they admitted her immediately, and she was seen by a surgical team at the ward. She had the surgery… the same night. That was how serious the injury was,” the mum added.

She also appeared to be dismayed at the lack of concern from the school, which sent messages through the app, and did not even call. They merely said they would review the CCTV and call the family the following Monday.

In contrast, Ms Renny wrote about how grateful she was to everyone at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

“I am a firm believer in being your own or your child’s advocate. Seek a second opinion, trust your instincts,” she added in her post.

