// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, September 6, 2025
27.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Asia
2 min.Read

Muhyiddin Yassin eyes Sabah power play: PN’s secret pact to sideline ex-ally GRS

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional is getting ready to form an electoral alliance with a local party ahead of the Sabah state election, according to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to the latest report from The Star, the Perikatan Nasional chairman did not disclose the name of the party but mentioned that it has experience in the Sabah government administration.

“Sabah is key. It is a window for a national election that will likely happen in one or two years. We need to work with someone who has influence and a record of forming the state government.

“I won’t reveal who it is, but we are currently working on it. If we form an electoral pact, a loose coalition, it will benefit both sides.

“We are working on it, and I think we are preparing well for that cooperation.”

When asked for more details, Muhyiddin confirmed that the potential partner will be a local party, but he ruled out both Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan.

See also  Modi warns China over border tensions

“It will be a local Sabah party, but we have ruled out Hajiji’s party (GRS) for being a traitor.

“We have also ruled out Pakatan because we can’t work with them for obvious reasons. They don’t match our policies. So, we welcome any other options that are still available,” he added.

Muhyiddin also mentioned that Perikatan has identified seats and potential candidates, including young leaders. He said the pact will focus on winnable seats instead of contesting every constituency.

Regarding this weekend’s Bersatu annual general assembly, Muhyiddin said delegates are expected to focus on the economy, especially the rising cost of living.

“First and foremost is the economic issue, which has been recognised as the biggest problem facing the country,” he said.

“Surveys show that the top concerns are the cost of living, rising food prices, increasing service costs, the effects of subsidy cuts, and the SST 2.0 issue, among others. The burden is very heavy.”

See also  CNY insight: Thomas Ong is the cutest uncle to Andie Chen and Kate Pang's kids!

The Bersatu president noted that governance and unfulfilled reform promises will also be significant topics of discussion.

He said his keynote message during the AGM would focus on party unity and inclusivity.

“We govern in four northern states, and we are part of the opposition in Parliament. We should not be complacent,” Muhyiddin stated.

He insisted that unity within his party remains strong, despite occasional differences.

“There are issues, but we have a system in place within the party to handle those matters as long as we do not stray from our objectives and targets, which are for the well-being of the party and the overall well-being of our supporters,” he added.

When asked about his health, Muhyiddin said he is maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.

Hot this week

PSP

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...
Singapore News

MRT reliability dips to five-year low, raising questions on system resilience

SINGAPORE: For many regular commuters, MRT breakdowns have long...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

MRT reliability dips to five-year low, raising questions on system resilience

SINGAPORE: For many regular commuters, MRT breakdowns have long...

16-year-old Singapore girl missing for 2 months; police appeals for information

SINGAPORE: The police are seeking the public’s help to...

MRT Breakdown Bingo: Commuters turn train faults into a game after Sept 1 & 2 disruptions

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user is poking fun at...

Shuttle bus 37 to skip Nicoll Highway stop on Sep 7 for Got To Ride 2025

SINGAPORE: Shuttle bus service 37 will skip a stop...

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

© The Independent Singapore