Muhyiddin Yassin eyes Sabah power play: PN’s secret pact to sideline ex-ally GRS

SHAH ALAM: Perikatan Nasional is getting ready to form an electoral alliance with a local party ahead of the Sabah state election, according to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to the latest report from The Star, the Perikatan Nasional chairman did not disclose the name of the party but mentioned that it has experience in the Sabah government administration.

“Sabah is key. It is a window for a national election that will likely happen in one or two years. We need to work with someone who has influence and a record of forming the state government.

“I won’t reveal who it is, but we are currently working on it. If we form an electoral pact, a loose coalition, it will benefit both sides.

“We are working on it, and I think we are preparing well for that cooperation.”

When asked for more details, Muhyiddin confirmed that the potential partner will be a local party, but he ruled out both Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan.

“It will be a local Sabah party, but we have ruled out Hajiji’s party (GRS) for being a traitor.

“We have also ruled out Pakatan because we can’t work with them for obvious reasons. They don’t match our policies. So, we welcome any other options that are still available,” he added.

Muhyiddin also mentioned that Perikatan has identified seats and potential candidates, including young leaders. He said the pact will focus on winnable seats instead of contesting every constituency.

Regarding this weekend’s Bersatu annual general assembly, Muhyiddin said delegates are expected to focus on the economy, especially the rising cost of living.

“First and foremost is the economic issue, which has been recognised as the biggest problem facing the country,” he said.

“Surveys show that the top concerns are the cost of living, rising food prices, increasing service costs, the effects of subsidy cuts, and the SST 2.0 issue, among others. The burden is very heavy.”

The Bersatu president noted that governance and unfulfilled reform promises will also be significant topics of discussion.

He said his keynote message during the AGM would focus on party unity and inclusivity.

“We govern in four northern states, and we are part of the opposition in Parliament. We should not be complacent,” Muhyiddin stated.

He insisted that unity within his party remains strong, despite occasional differences.

“There are issues, but we have a system in place within the party to handle those matters as long as we do not stray from our objectives and targets, which are for the well-being of the party and the overall well-being of our supporters,” he added.

When asked about his health, Muhyiddin said he is maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle.