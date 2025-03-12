SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has raised concerns over the recently released Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report, questioning the necessity of major electoral boundary changes.

In a statement issued today (11 Mar), PSP acknowledged that the EBRC has provided more reasoning behind its decisions compared to its previous report in 2020. However, the party expressed dissatisfaction, arguing that much of the committee’s decision-making remains unexplained. PSP suggested that population shifts could have been addressed without drastic changes to key electoral boundaries.

Secretary-general and Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa said, “We are heartened that the EBRC has somewhat disclosed more of the reasoning behind its decisions, contrary to its previous report in 2020. However, PSP’s view is that much of the EBRC’s decision-making remains unexplained, and the EBRC could have accounted for population shifts without making drastic changes to existing major electoral boundaries.”

Citing the example of Hong Kah North Single Member Constituency (SMC), PSP noted that the new Tengah estate’s population growth could have been managed by merging Hong Kah North with Yuhua SMC and Bukit Batok SMC to form a new Group Representation Constituency (GRC). Instead, PSP pointed out that this justification led to boundary changes in multiple constituencies, including Jurong GRC, West Coast GRC, Chua Chu Kang GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, and Radin Mas SMC.

PSP has yet to unveil the wards it intends to contest. The party said that it will study the EBRC report carefully and will announce its plans regarding the upcoming General Election in due course.

Singapore electoral map undergoes major shakeup in EBRC report

Under the new boundaries, only five GRCs and four SMCs remain unchanged from the 2020 General Election. The total number of electoral divisions has increased from 31 to 33, with 18 GRCs and 15 SMCs. Consequently, the number of elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will rise from 93 to 97.

Five new GRCs have been created: Pasir Ris-Changi, Punggol, Jurong East-Bukit Batok, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, and West Coast-Jurong West. Additionally, six new SMCs have been introduced: Bukit Gombak, Jalan Kayu, Jurong Central, Queenstown, Sembawang West, and Tampines Changkat. Meanwhile, five former SMCs—Yuhua, Bukit Batok, Hong Kah North, MacPherson, and Punggol West—have been absorbed into GRCs, reducing the number of SMCs despite the overall increase in constituencies.