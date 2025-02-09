MALAYSIA: Penang is facing an alarming health crisis, with rates of obesity and chronic diseases exceeding the national average. According to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, findings from the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 indicate that the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the state is significantly higher than in other parts of Malaysia.

Speaking at the official opening of the North Seberang Perai Wellness Hub at Sungai Dua Health Clinic, Dr Dzulkefly highlighted key statistics that paint a worrying picture of Penang’s public health in an article published by The Star.

Chronic diseases become more prevalent

The prevalence of overweight and obesity in Penang stands at 56.5%, surpassing the national rate of 54.4%. Similarly, high cholesterol levels are more common in the state, affecting 37.4% of the population compared to 33.3% nationwide.

Hypertension, a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, is also a significant concern. In Penang, 35.4% of adults have high blood pressure, exceeding the national average of 29.2% by 6.2%.

Diabetes is another pressing issue, with 20.5% of Penang’s adult population diagnosed with the condition—4.9% higher than the national average of 15.6%. Alarmingly, 7.7% of those affected are unaware of their condition, increasing their risk of complications such as kidney failure, blindness, and amputations.

The challenge of an ageing population

Dr Dzulkefly also pointed out that Malaysia is on track to becoming an aged nation by 2035. “Malaysia’s elderly population is steadily increasing. In 2024, seniors aged 60 and above make up 11.6% (3.9 million) of the total population. By 2035, this figure is projected to rise to 15%, marking a 3.4% increase as the nation moves towards an ageing society,” he said, as reported by The Star.

As life expectancy increases and birth rates decline, Malaysia will need to adapt its healthcare and social support systems to cater to the needs of an ageing society. This is because an ageing population presents significant healthcare challenges, particularly in the management of chronic diseases, mobility issues, and mental health concerns such as dementia and depression.

Older adults are at a higher risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure, which can lead to costly medical treatments and reduced quality of life. This demographic shift demonstrates the urgent need to promote preventive healthcare, encourage active lifestyles, and enhance community-based support systems to ensure that Malaysians can age healthily and independently.

By fostering a culture of regular health screenings, balanced nutrition, and physical activity, the government aims to reduce the burden of chronic diseases and improve the overall well-being of senior citizens.

Wellness Hubs: A community-based health initiative

To address these health concerns, the government has launched Wellness Hubs, with the newly opened centre in Sungai Dua marking the 33rd hub nationwide. These hubs provide comprehensive healthcare services, education, and preventive care to help Malaysians adopt healthier lifestyles. Between 2020 and June 2024, nearly 1 million Malaysians visited these centres, with 20,000 clients (2.1%) coming from North Seberang Perai alone.

One key initiative under the Wellness Hub programme is Zoomers Wellness on Wheels (WoW@Zoomers), which extends outreach services to communities, ensuring more people have access to health screenings and educational programmes.

Another successful programme is the IFitEr (I Fit and Eat Right), which has helped 60% of participants achieve weight loss. By focusing on behaviour modification, counselling, and social support, Wellness Hubs aim to empower individuals to take charge of their health.

Promoting a healthier future

As Penang battles rising obesity and chronic disease rates, the role of preventive healthcare becomes increasingly crucial. Through initiatives such as health literacy programmes, free health screenings, and counselling services, the government is taking proactive steps to combat lifestyle-related diseases.

With continued efforts in education, early detection, and community engagement, Wellness Hubs and similar initiatives offer hope for a healthier future for Penangites and all Malaysians.