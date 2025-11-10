// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 10, 2025
1 min.Read

Malaysian woman working in SG who was presumed missing returns home safely after three days

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A 25-year-old Malaysian woman, who was earlier reported missing after failing to show up for work in Singapore, has returned home safely, her family confirmed this morning.

The woman, a perfume saleswoman in Singapore, had been uncontactable for three days after leaving her home at around 9:30 a.m. on Nov 5. Her phone had been switched off, and her whereabouts could not be traced. Deeply worried, her family lodged a police report and appealed for information through social media posts, which were widely shared online.

Her last known location before she went missing was an apartment unit at R&F Princess Cove in Johor Bahru.

According to China Press, the woman took to social media early Saturday morning (Nov 8) to assure everyone that she was safe. In her post, she thanked those who had shown concern and explained that she had faced an unexpected situation that caused immense psychological stress and left her feeling depressed.

Her family has since expressed gratitude to the public for their concern and assistance throughout the ordeal. They shared that the young woman had been under great psychological strain due to the unexpected turn of events and is now suffering from depression.

The family said they will be there to support her and help her recover during this time. /TISG

