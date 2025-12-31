// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Screengrab/ Singapore Police Force
Singapore News
2 min.Read

M’sian man believed to be part of scam syndicate in Cambodia caught in Woodlands while entering SG, charged in court

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced earlier this week that a 24-year-old Malaysian man, Goh Eugene, had been arrested on Dec 28.

He is believed to be part of an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and was charged in court on Tuesday (Dec 30).

The group is said to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting victims in Singapore.

Goh had been arrested while he was entering Singapore at Woodlands Checkpoint, and his identity was established through ongoing investigations against the group he is involved with, the police said in its statement.

The police included photographs and details of the remaining 30 suspects at large, who are also part of the group, which is said to be behind at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases. The total losses from these scams amount to at least S$41 million.

20251229 malaysian man believed to be a member of an organised criminal group 3

20251229 malaysian man believed to be a member of an organised criminal group 4

20251229 malaysian man believed to be a member of an organised criminal group 5
Screengrab/ Singapore Police Force

The group Goh belonged to operated from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and was disrupted during a joint operation by the SPF and the Cambodian National Police on Sep 9. The police previously issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to this organised criminal group as part of ongoing investigations.

See also  Jose Raymond: “Lack of consultation over sea burial site is disturbing”

Goh was charged in court for one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence under the Organised Crime Act 2015. If he is found guilty, he could face a jail sentence of as much as five years, a S$10,000 fine, or both.

“The SPF will spare no efforts to trace and apprehend individuals perpetrating scams and hold them fully accountable under the law. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 (or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers) or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information received will be kept strictly confidential,” the police added.

Singaporean authorities have lately stepped up efforts to catch members of scam syndicates based in Cambodia. Last month, two Singaporean men were charged for having been scam callers in a centre in Cambodia that targeted victims in Singapore. They were identified by the police as 32-year-old Sie Eng Fa Brian and 27-year-old Wayne Soh You Chen.

See also  'We were promised tech jobs': South Korea cracks down on repatriated scam workers from Cambodia

The two were part of a scam syndicate that operated from a compound in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. They are said to have conducted at least 438 impersonation scams that saw victims lose at least S$41 million. Sie was arrested in Thailand, while Soh was arrested in Cambodia. /TISG

Read related: 2 SG men deported from Cambodia; Thailand charged for targeting S’poreans with scams

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet...

Singapore Politics

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

© The Independent Singapore

// //