Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Photo: Facebook / SGRV FRONT MAN
Malaysia
1 min.Read

M’sia stepping up monitoring to prevent Singaporeans from illegally pumping subsidised RON95 petrol

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: Malaysia’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living is set to step up monitoring of petrol stations along the border to prevent foreign-registered vehicles from illegally enjoying RON95 petrol subsidies, according to a report by the New Straits Times.

The ministry said the checks would be carried out through regular patrols and feedback from the public. Petrol station operators were reminded of their responsibility to ensure that only Malaysian-registered vehicles are allowed to purchase RON95 petrol at the subsidised rate.

The government has also set up a platform for the public to report cases of subsidy abuse. The ministry expressed confidence that neighbouring countries are aware of Malaysia’s position on the issue.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the government is working on a system that will allow Malaysians with Singaporean driving licences to apply for petrol subsidies.

The minister explained that under the laws of both countries, individuals are not allowed to hold both Malaysian and Singaporean driving licences at the same time. As a result, some Malaysian citizens working in Singapore, such as bus and lorry drivers, are required to convert their Malaysian licences to Singaporean ones.

He noted that under the current policy, these groups were excluded from receiving subsidies. However, following discussions, the Ministry of Finance has agreed to extend eligibility to them.

