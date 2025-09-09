MRT reliability has declined to its lowest level since 2020, new LTA figures reveal

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s MRT network has suffered its sharpest drop in reliability since 2020, according to the latest Land Transport Authority (LTA) figures.

From June 2024 to June 2025, trains managed an average of 1.6 million kilometres between delays lasting more than five minutes. This was down from 1.98 million kilometres the year before, and only a touch better than the 1.45 million kilometres recorded in 2020.

The performance of individual lines was uneven. The North East Line and Circle Line showed signs of improvement, but the North-South, East-West and Downtown lines slipped when compared to 2024.

In the first half of this year, there were two disruptions lasting longer than half an hour, with one on the Circle Line and another on the Downtown Line.

In contrast, the LRT network improved and averaged 534,000 car-kilometres between delays in the year to June 2025, a jump from 382,000 the year before.

The Sengkang-Punggol LRT saw the biggest gains, recording 1.25 million car-kilometres between delays—more than double the 549,000 in 2024. The Bukit Panjang LRT also inched up slightly to 247,000 car-kilometres, from 232,000 the previous year.

The LTA said it measures reliability through the Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF), which tracks how far trains travel before a delay of more than five minutes. The authority has set the benchmark for the MRT network at one million train-kilometres.